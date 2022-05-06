Purple Lancers to offer summer music lessons, concerts

The Purple Lancers Drum & Bugle Corps will offer six weeks of free music lessons this summer to students in grades 5-12 in the districts of Auburn, Cato-Meridian, Jordan-Elbridge, Moravia, Port Byron, Southern Cayuga, Union Springs and Weedsport.

Students will receive one half-hour lesson weekly beginning Monday, June 27, and continuing through Aug. 3. They will take place Mondays through Thursdays at four sites in the Auburn area, and will be led by area music professionals.

"Music education is core. It’s fundamental, and it’s necessary for the development of all students," the Lancers said in a news release. "An irreplaceable component of total education, the study of music in America’s public schools increases self-esteem; it focuses on 'doing' as opposed to just observing, and more importantly, it fosters cooperation and problem solving. With the myriad of problems facing society today, students need to experience music more than ever. (COVID-19) and online learning has taken a heavy toll on so many school music programs, and it is our hope that summer lessons will help to give area school bands a boost."

The Lancers were founded in 1949 as an all-male drum and bugle corps consisting of World War II and Korean War veterans, and later local youth. In 1974, it was the first and only state corps to place in the top 12 of Drum Corps International. The ensemble hopes to return to competitive status in the next few years, it said.

The ensemble will present a full performance Friday, Aug. 4. Student showcases will also take place, including a performance at an Auburn Doubledays game. More information will be announced later.

For more information, contact the summer lesson program's coordinator, Andrea Birbilis, at apl.musiceducation@gmail.com or call (315) 253-9407.

