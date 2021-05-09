Quarry Ridge, new Cayuga County winery, has cozy space and savory view

At the same time Quarry Ridge's vineyard was planted, construction of the winery and tasting room was underway. Building the facility closer to Route 90 would have been easier, Andrew joked, but the view from atop of the hill commanded him and his family to build there. Using dirt and stone they dug up elsewhere on the property, they even raised the ground for a few more degrees of vantage.

The geography of the property also inspired the name of the winery, Andrew explained, and the jagged line in its monogram logo. The line is the actual shape of the ridge from the road to the hilltop. And nearby is not one but four dormant quarries, as noted by a roadside historic marker there. In the 1800s, their limestone went to houses in the area and even Wall Street, where they became curbs.

"We wanted to keep that sense of the place and build that into the name," he said. "A place that felt comfortable and approachable."

Andrew's interest in winemaking was planted long before Quarry Ridge's grapevines. Planning to become a vintner, he majored in biochemistry and analytical chemistry at St. John Fisher College. His next step was the enology program at UC Davis, but he instead spent a few years working in software at Medent. About five years ago, he felt it was time to make his long-desired move.