If you enjoy looking at hand-made quilts, King Ferry should be on your destination list this weekend.
Quilts Galore will offer quilt displays at several sites in the southern Cayuga County hamlet. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, visitors can walk from site to site to view exhibits at the following locations at the corner of routes 90 and 34B:
• The historic King Ferry Presbyterian Church and the church hall
• Dinosaur Dry Goods
• King Ferry Corner Store
You have free articles remaining.
• The Rural Life Museum
Quilter Mia Koerner, an artists from the Catskills region, will give presentations at the church at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. in which she'll talk about vintage quilt restoration, among other topics. "Bring in your own vintage quilt (and its story) for examining as she will be available for questions and an opinionated appraisal," a news release said.
Saturday's event is free, though donations are appreciated. In addition to the quilts, there will be raffles, door prizes and food. ).
Visit GenoaHistorical.org to learn more.