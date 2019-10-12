I write this month of the complete remaking of what village residents of my generation would call the "Gallup house." One generation later, it would be known as the "Riggs home." It had in fact been converted to a nursing home catering to veterans. It would be impossible to speak about the house without writing a bit about the most famous owner over the years. That man was Walton Gallup, the very well-respected chief of police for the village of Weedsport, appointed annually from 1922 until 1947, when he passed away in office.
The house was the farmhouse on a 132-acre dairy farm located at the eastern edge of the village on East Brutus Street. The farm was where the high school is now located. The farmhouse, two large barns and a big steel and glass greenhouse were located on the property. Let me write a little about the Gallups. Walton Gallup bought the farm in 1918, and when he was appointed village police chief he asked for the privilege of working the night shift so he could operate his farm and greenhouse on business days. He was so well-respected that during World War II, he received a federal appointment as chief of security at the Barr Typewriter plant, where up to 800 employees, mostly women, made top-secret parts for the war effort. He phased out of the dairy business at that time, but continued to run the greenhouse, raising plants and selling flowers with the help of his wife, Florence.
His nighttime police activity brought him quite a lot of adventure. He was walking a beat near the four corners one cold winter night after the war and he saw a tractor trailer sliding down the East Brutus Street hill on the ice. He watched in horror as it jackknifed into the gas pumps at Vassos Saroodis' gas station and erupted in flames. He ran across the street and yanked the dazed driver to safety just before the truck exploded in a ball of fire. Not quite done yet with his heroics, he then dashed back across the street and used a pull box to call the fire department, and since he was also a member of the fire department, worked all night and most of the next day helping to put out what was historically Weedsport's second-worst fire. We have a lot of material of his at the Old Brutus Historical Society and Museum, including his federal badge from Barr and even his personal set of handcuffs. He passed away in 1947 after a short illness and his wife continued to live in the home and operate the greenhouse for many years, eventually selling most of the farm to the school district. Another parcel on the west side of the house was sold to the David DeLoria family and a mobile home was set there for many years until the Weedsport Free Library bought the property. This left the house the only part of the original 132-acre farm still there.
After Mrs. Gallup's death, the property was sold to the Charles Riggs family, and as mentioned above, functioned as a nursing home for many years before eventually going back to being a private residence. As time wore on the house, which at one time had been a beautiful home, deteriorated to what the present generation has seen for the last several years, a house so dilapidated that a few years ago it suffered what is the final disgrace for most homes in that state, a big red "X" on the front door indicating to responding firefighters that it was unsafe to enter and that any firefighting had to be done from the outside. Most homes never are able to recover from that indignity; however, last year, the property again changed hands and immediately hope sprung eternal in the breast of Weedsport humankind.
An unbelievable transformation began taking place before the eyes of the thousands of visitors to the school and the library — instead of passing what had been arguably the worst eyesore in the village, daily, almost miraculous improvement was seen and it is now nearing completion as a beautiful home once again. Kudos to the new owners! Swing up by and check it out. The accompanying photo shows the farm as it was when the school bought the property in the mid 1950s.