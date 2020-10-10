Randall: A 'holey' old Halloween ritual in Weedsport

As we near Halloween, I am reminded of an annual ritual that used to take place at the end of October every year. That was the placing of a purloined outhouse under the stoplight at the four corners of Weedsport. This went on for many years until there were simply none left in the area that could be moved. It has to be realized that it took considerable planning to accomplish this, and there were several pitfalls to avoid, not the least of which was falling into the pit while moving the building itself.
Other considerations were scouting out an appropriate privy — it had to be framed — and brick ones simply could not be moved. You had to scout out what time the residents of the property involved went to bed, you had to round up enough help to accomplish the deed and you had to find a kid with access to a pickup truck (not so common then — in fact, it almost always involved getting a farm kid in on the deal).
The normal operation was to wait until around midnight and have some accomplices set off fireworks in another area of town, descend on the four corners and unload the privy under the stoplight and be gone before the local police had a chance to get back to watching the intersection. I can remember a couple of years when the local cops couldn't be drawn away with fireworks, or a leaf fire or two, and it was necessary to go to "plan B." That was to rope the aforementioned one-, two- or three-holer up on top of the school bus garage. This was done in times of desperation only, as it was a lot more work and took a lot longer, with the added risk of being caught — especially in the school bus court, with only one way out.
By the 1950s, most local residents had indoor plumbing and the little houses were not much used anymore, and it's possible some people were glad to be rid of them. How's that for rationalization? With many humorists and pundits continually writing stories about them, one such writer by the name of Charles (Chic) Sale managed to make a living writing about outdoor toilets to the extent that his name, Chic Sale, became synonymous with an outdoor privy. I have in my collection a small book that he wrote about a carpenter specialist friend of his by the name of Lem Putt, who was, as the story goes, the "champion privy builder in Sagamon County." I won't go into many of his thoughts on the proper construction and placing of an outhouse. One of his recommendations was to never place one under a nut or fruit tree, as "there ain't no sound so disconcerting in nature as the sound of apples dropping on the roof."
Outhouses for some reason have always been an object of interest, and in our museum we have a well-used three-hole seat on display. The grade school kids can almost always guess what it is, but they can never guess what the box of corn cobs on it were used for. When told they were the toilet paper of the day, their comment is always the same: "Ewwwww."
Our museum is not yet open for regular hours, however the historian is there with some of the staff at 5 Wednesday evenings, and we'll be glad to show you around.
Denny Randall is a past president of the Old Brutus Historical Society and a member of the Weedsport Central School class of 1957.
