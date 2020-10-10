Randall: A 'holey' old Halloween ritual in Weedsport

As we near Halloween, I am reminded of an annual ritual that used to take place at the end of October every year. That was the placing of a purloined outhouse under the stoplight at the four corners of Weedsport. This went on for many years until there were simply none left in the area that could be moved. It has to be realized that it took considerable planning to accomplish this, and there were several pitfalls to avoid, not the least of which was falling into the pit while moving the building itself.

Other considerations were scouting out an appropriate privy — it had to be framed — and brick ones simply could not be moved. You had to scout out what time the residents of the property involved went to bed, you had to round up enough help to accomplish the deed and you had to find a kid with access to a pickup truck (not so common then — in fact, it almost always involved getting a farm kid in on the deal).