Randall: A look back at Weedsport's manufacturing base

Weedsport was typical of nearly every upstate community during the period of time known as the industrial revolution. Every community had a manufacturing base that provided many jobs and considerable wealth for the local inhabitants. Alas and alack, most of those industries are now long gone, leading to the area being referred to as a rust belt. Listed below are some of the earlier concerns.

W. G. Adams made and sold "Oriole" phonographs, of which we have several in the museum. Skadan, Kerns and Co. manufactured ladies apparel, especially skirts and nightgowns for turn of the century women. The Security Co. made dress skirts, wash shirts, underskirts, blouses, yard goods, hoop skirts and even horses fly nets. The Abram Walrath Steam Bent used steam to bend wood for sleigh runners, chair parts and silo staves. The Weedsport Construction Co., owned by Charles Whitman, built and installed bridges from 1902 until 1912. The former iron truss bridge over the Seneca River was built by them. As various bridges in the area have been removed, we have snagged the builders plates and have them on display in the museum.

Speaking of Mr. Whitman, he and C.C. Caywood joined forces to produce the Whitwood truck. Seven were built before the company went out of business. They were a little unusual sporting a single huge center mounted cyclops like headlight, chain drive and hard rubber tires. The first vehicle produced was sold to Edward Guyder for use in his coal and feed business. F. D.Lanphere's concern sold Studebaker wagons and various lines of farm equipment and early automobiles, including Dodge, Essex, Ford and others.

Charles Cusick and Co. sorted tobacco grown locally, dried and bundled it, and shipped it from their Graham Street factory to cigarette and cigar manufacturers. The venerable Tudor and Jones farm machinery brokerage has been in continual operation since 1887. The largest business in the past was the Barr Manufacturing Corp., originally producing typewriters, a couple of which we have on display. During World War II they produced parts for airplane magnetos, bombs, machine guns and other wartime parts and employed as many as 800, many of whom were women. After the war, they made clocks, toys, decor items, electric frying pans and many other consumer goods. Leonardi Mfg. started out making frames for ladies hand bags and has evolved into a state of the art custom machine shop. Among their current products are carbide stump grinder replacement teeth.

Other concerns have been Jaymar Corp., which produced printed circuit boards, Adder Tool making injection molds for the plastic industry, Phoenix Tool, which was a drop hammer forge shop, Corostone Silo, and Zonolite Corp., which made insulation. Barber welding does not only general welding work, but markets a line of large boats of their own manufacture, specially built to cut and remove weeds from bodies of water. Whitman and Robinson made the first "Bobcat" tractor as well as Sagen boat hoists and nautiloy marine hardware. Weedsport Tool and Machine made high precision machine parts produced on Hardinge lathes, which were built in Elmira. Unfortunately nearly all of these concerns are long gone, with Leonardi, Barber Welding and Tudor & Jones being the exceptions. More another time.