I'm still in recovery mode from my annual sojourn to the New York State Fair. For several years I have held forth in the Empire State Theater and Musical Instrument Museum on the third floor of the Harriet May Mills Building at the fairgrounds. My purpose in being there is to show the myriad of fairgoers young and old how a player piano works. We have a 1913 Koehler and Campbell player piano there for anyone to give it a try, along with many song rolls.
I have to back up about 70 years to my childhood. At the time there was a farm-oriented show that ran from 5 to 8 a.m. on WSYR radio every weekday morning hosted by a man named Robert (Deacon) Doubleday. His opening theme (NOLA) was played on an old upright player piano which he called the windjammer. One of the features of his show was that you could call in and chat with him while he was on the air, and at the end of the show he would invite anyone who called in to climb aboard the barnyard gate and he'd "grab it and slam it and I'll see you in the morning." I couldn't resist so I would call in often enough so he referred to me as "his young friend from Weedsport." This started my love of player pianos
One day as a young teenager I attended a Lions Club auction held in the quanset behind Guy H. Lanphere Chevrolet and I bought a Baldwin player piano for $7. A couple of guys volunteered to take it home for me and it went on the front porch under a tarp until after I was married, when I went about restoring it. I bought a book on the subject published by the Vestal Press in Vestal, New York, and with the help of the late Hugh Wallace of Elbridge, I managed to get the piano operating perfectly. The biggest job was sanding off the old ebony stain and varnish to discover beautiful red mahogany underneath. Eventually I sent a letter to the Baldwin Piano Co. giving them the serial number and asking what they could tell me about it. The got right back to me and told me it was a 1922 model and had gone to Clark Music in Syracuse originally and they even knew to whom it had been sold in Weedsport. I had sent them a photo of it as I had restored it and they noted that in refinishing it I had removed the decal. Accordingly they enclosed a pair of gold leaf BALDWIN decals at no charge.
At any rate, I've been messing with player pianos ever since, even going to work as a second job evenings in Hugh Wallace's AMPHIONOLA Shop In Elbridge repairing player pianos. As I have mentioned in other articles, I have been associated with Empire State Theatre and Musical Instrument Museum, more or less, for over 50 years, starting when the mighty Wurlitzer was removed from RKO Keith's Theatre just ahead of the wrecking ball and taken to and reinstalled at the fairgrounds. I guess they figured I wasn't going to go away and last year I was elected to the museum's board of directors. This year as we were setting up our exhibit at the museum, the board decided to put a real nice studio-size Aeolian player piano in storage. This piano was the last player piano built the traditional way.
Stepping back just a bit , for a couple of years we have struggled to keep a Koehler & Campbell player operating at the O'Hara agricultural museum in Owasco. The problem with player pianos is that they are mostly made out of wood and wood dries out and shrinks during the heating season. Paul Saxon and Tim Quill set up a little humidifier in the bottom of the piano and tented it with plastic and it helped but every day it was like carrying water to the elephants. By and large pianos in general and player pianos in particular were not popular after central heating became the norm and certainly not with the super insulated homes of today. We had been looking for a piano that was electrically operated, as I felt that would stand a better chance of being used in the winter time when the heat was on. At any rate being in the right place at the right time, I asked the ESTMIM board if they would consider an outright transfer to another accredited museum and after thinking for about 30 seconds, they said they would. I borrowed a phone, called Paul Saxon and in an hour and a half the piano was on his trailer headed for O'Hara. The piano can of course be operated with pedals, or electrically, it has a transposer capable of playing in any of five sequential keys, it has the "Rinky Tink"attachment and best of all, the valve bodies are plastic, which sounds like a "cheap" deal, but the fact of the matter is plastic is not affected by humidity, so it ought to play beautifully all winter.
The plan is to have it set up to play Christmas music during the annual Christmas tree program. Stop by and check it out.