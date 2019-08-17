On Saturday, Aug. 10, I attended the 47th annual Finger Lakes Region Antique Automobile Club of America car show, which has now been held for several years in downtown Auburn as part of the annual Founder's Day celebration. I have attended most of them over the years, including many years before I had an appropriate vehicle. The first two or three were held near the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse at Emerson Park, and I think there were 11 cars at the first one. I was pleased to ride up with my friend Andy Henderson in his magnificent 1930 Packard Phaeton. Eventually, the show got bigger and moved several times, ending up on the island before moving to the center of town.
There's a moral to my story today, so please bear with this convoluted tale. At this year's show, my 1930 Model A Ford fire chief's car was parked below Wegmans on Genesee Street. Parked next to me was the beautiful 1984 Excalibur roadster owned by City Manager Jeff Dygert's family and driven by Jeff. I have the habit of allowing young kids to sit in the car, whereas many car owners won't let a kid within a country mile of their vehicle. But I may have to rethink my policy, because sometime during the day, one of my guests turned the headlights on and, even worse, the ignition key was on and draining the battery. Six volts doesn't go very far in these circumstances, and when I went to leave, the battery was dead flat.
Backing up a bit, during the afternoon a gentleman from Mottville stopped in and told me he had just bought a 1930 Fordor (hey, don't blame me, that's how Henry spelled it). In the course of our conversation, he mentioned that he had to get a crank, as it didn't have one. I reached under my front seat and gave him my crank — I had another one home in my garage that my lifetime best friend and retired chief of the Auburn Fire Department Mike Hammon had given me years ago, after it was given to him by his grandfather. I was very pleased to pass it on to someone who needed it. I'm sure Mike was smiling down at the transaction.
At any rate, here I am with a dead battery, and I'd given my crank away! I was pretty well convinced that with a slight shove I could jump-start it and head for the barn in Weedsport. Accordingly, the unfortunate city manager and another young gentleman whom I did not know commenced pushing! They pushed me the length of the Loop Road and all the way to The Citizen building on Dill Street, where they were predictably gasping for breath. About this time, I discovered that another one of my guests had pulled the choke out all the way and left it out. Worse, on these vintage Fords, by turning the choke knob you control the air/fuel mixture to the carburetor, and it had been left wide open, flooding the engine. So there was no possibility of it starting.
While sitting there on Dill Street trying to decide what to do, the young gentleman who had helped push said his sister probably had some booster cables — I was willing to try anything, and although we were going from 12 volts to 6, I figured the battery was dead enough to tolerate it. Very shortly, his sister showed up, we connected the cables after a bit of trouble and — a miracle! The old Ford fired right up. After a bit of tinkering with the mixture control, it straightened right out and went back to its reputation as "the car that always got you home."
I mentioned a moral to the story: If Mike Hammon had not given me that crank many years ago, and if I had not passed it on to a needy stranger, perhaps I would not have gotten the help I needed to get running again. It has always been my feeling that kindness begets kindness. My eternal thanks to the city manager and his pushing friend for their help!