Randall: Ads one of the more interesting parts of 1800s Weedsport paper

I have been reading an old copy (Sept. 22, 1853) of The Weedsport Advertiser, a weekly newspaper published in Weedsport in the mid-1800s. I enclose with this column a photo of the masthead of this particular paper.

Although it contains general news, including worldwide events, as well as local news, I found most interesting the advertising, and I'll quote several of the ads in this column:

"WANTED At Remington and Close's Foundry, 100 tons of old iron, for which the highest market prices will be paid." The foundry was located about where the pond is on the Stevenson farm across from the Thruway entrance.

O.W. Burritt ran a big box ad: "STOVES! STOVES! A large assortment of the best cooking stoves in use, comprising the Atlas, that queen of cooking stoves, the Cultivator, with a large double oven, the best cooking stove for use and the cheapest to be found in the country, as hundreds are ready to testify, sold with, or without furniture."

Burritt also ran a more modest ad: "EAVES TROUGHS of all kinds, kept on hand, to be furnished on the shortest notice and made in the most workmanlike manner and of good stock."

The local chapter of the IOOF (Odd Fellows) note the following: "Brutus Lodge Number 146 I. O. of O. F. meets at Odd Fellows Hall in Weedsport over the 'Advertiser' office on Wednesday evenings at 7 1/2 o'clock. — G.H. Otis Sec'y."

Another interesting ad: "FIRST COME-FIRST SERVED is the motto at the Brutus Mills. Please keep this in mind as you call, for we will wait on you with anything we have in our line of business for the cash and grind your grain for you as the best. For master don't intend to be mean, just drive up your team, and he your grain will grind, and no fault will be found for all kind" Signed by A.W. Dean, assistant miller.

One more from the T.S. Bentley and Co., which was located on Seneca Street, opposite the Eagle Hotel. They advertise every variety of stove, "both cook and parlor, among which may be found the following: Vulcan Air Tight, Phoenix, Woodland, Eagle, Congress, and Premium. Also, Granger's, Souvenir, Ben Franklin, Persian, Shield Air Tight, Ottoman, Sylvan, Race's Self Regulator, and Cottage."

