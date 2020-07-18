Randall: Century-old Weedsport bench lives on

Many people in this region are familiar with the story of the scythe tree in Waterloo. The story went that a young man hung his scythe in a small cottonwood tree and went off to fight for the Union in the Civil War, with the instructions to his parents to leave it there until he returned. Unfortunately, he was killed and buried in North Carolina and never returned. His parents refused to accept that and left the scythe hanging in the tree, where what remains of it may still be seen today on Routes 5 and 20, near the New York State Police station.
Until recently, I had my own scythe tree in my front yard. In 1972, shortly after I built my house on Hamilton Street, I went to a city of Syracuse surplus auction and purchased an old wrought iron park bench that had been built around the turn of the century and was about 70 years old even then. It was still in good shape, however, so I painted it up and chained it to an old apple tree in my front yard right along the street. In this area of Hamilton Street there are no sidewalks, and I thought it would be nice for people walking in the street to have a place to sit and rest.
My supposition was correct and over the years, many people enjoyed it. Neighbor Ed Rafferty used to sit there and watch the cars go by, neighbor up the street Bud Goss used to sit there and rest on his daily walks, and boys and girls walking to and from school used to sit there and hold hands, in no particular hurry to get where they were headed.
At one time my kids delivered The Syracuse Herald American to the entire village of Weedsport. The Herald American was a large newspaper published on Sundays combining the morning Post-Standard and the afternoon Herald Journal. When they dropped the bales off in the garage there were always several extras, so I got in the habit of leaving one on the bench on nice days and weighting it down with a small rock, so people could sit on the bench and read.
Predictably, in the fullness of time, because it was chained to the tree and couldn't move away as the tree grew, the bench became grown into the tree trunk and was forced down into the ground about 6 inches from the weight of the tree growing on and around it. A short time ago, my son Mike said that he and Kathleen would like to have it for their yard.
Accordingly, we spent an entire Saturday morning extricating it from the tree using an ax, Sawzall, hammer and chisel, and lots of other equipment, including a shovel. Finally released from its imprisonment, it was loaded on to Mike's truck (still very heavy) and headed for the "higher elevations" of Tully. It has since been welded up, sandblasted and powder coated in its original forest green color. With any luck, it will last another 120 years, or so.
The photo shows it looking brand new in its new home under a maple tree overlooking the cornfields of Tully. Several people (actually three) had asked me what became of it, so I decided to use this bully pulpit to let everyone know that it lives on and has entered it's third term of duty.
Denny Randall is a past president of the Old Brutus Historical Society and a member of the Weedsport Central School class of 1957.
