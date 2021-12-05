Randall: Christmas trees and more Erie Canal trivia

I belong to a loosely organized group that meets mostly bi-weekly at the Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum. We call ourselves the Auburn History Club, although since I belong it is not totally relegated to Auburn members. We have members from most of the towns surrounding Auburn and even a couple from out of the county. The Christmas tree show is now open at the museum, and for the second year we are proud to again sponsor a history-related tree, thanks to some of the ladies in the group, notably Doris Lindsay.

Last year, the tree was decorated with photos of various New York state historical signs in the county and some of the products produced in the past. I donated an Auburn Spark Plug and some Columbian Rope advertising souvenirs to the cause. This year, we have framed photos of 40 famous or near famous county residents of the past. We decided to only include deceased individuals. There are sheets by the tree with the reason for their fame. Take one of the sheets, and in the dreary months ahead, look up some of our cast of characters. You may be surprised!

Although we are not yet completely open at the Old Brutus Historical Society, we are there from 5 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday. Stop in and we'll be glad to show you around, including some of the building and exhibit improvements done while we've been in neutral. A couple of weeks ago during the monsoons we had a scary time with water coming into the basement (former Historian Jeanne Baker insisted that it was not "the basement," but the "lower level exhibit area"). We finally got ahead of it with three wet vacs. No damage was done to any exhibits, but it was very scary. Subsequent investigation revealed that the roof leaders (downspouts) apparently don't lead anywhere, but just dump the water along the foundation wall. Temporary repairs were made to lead the water away from the building and into the parking lot, but this is a problem that needs to be addressed. We hope to be completely back in business the first of the year, unless we have another surge of COVID-19 in the county. We are sponsoring a bus trip to Gettysburg in September. John Lamphere will be conducting the tour and if you've ever been on one of John's tours, you will know that his knowledge of the battlefield is exceeded only by his entertaining dialog.

I have heard several people say what a shame it is that Weedsport is not included in the proposed Erie Canal rewatering project. A brief check of history will show you why this is not feasible. Shortly after World War II, New York state decided to make Route 31 a major east-west road across the state, running from Niagara Falls to Vernon. Prior to this remake, it had consisted of a series of small segments loosely held together as a state route. As it ran through Weedsport it included West Brutus Street, parts of Seneca Street, all of North Street and on to join what was to become Clinton Road. It was decided to fill in the canal where it ran through the village, as it had long been relegated to not only a dump where old refrigerators and car bodies could be seen, along with lesser run-of-the-mill trash, but a nasty open sewer. Local homes and business sanitary drains simply ran right into the canal with the expected dreadful odor during warm weather. At any rate, the canal was filled in, the village built a sewage treatment plant and Erie Drive (Route 31) resulted.

Other villages made out a lot better, including Jordan, where they ran the road around the village, allowing them to enjoy their beautiful sunken gardens built in the canal bed.

More another time.

Denny Randall is a past president of the Old Brutus Historical Society and a member of the Weedsport Central School class of 1957.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0