Randall: Go back in time with Weedsport Cayuga Chief archives

We have in the museum over 100 years of copies of the Weedsport Cayuga Chief, a weekly newspaper published in the very building where our museum is now located. Many years ago we had them put on microfilm, which made it a good deal easier to research items in the papers.

We have recently taken another step forward in that process. We have purchased a gizmo that scans the 3-inch diameter rolls of film and makes a digital record of them, capable of putting several years of newspapers on a single flash drive, which can then be viewed on a monitor, or even on our 70-inch smart TV. Pretty amazing stuff. Having said all that, I'm old enough to be classified as a non-digital person and I'll probably continue to use the old optical viewer.

At any rate, this month's column features excerpts from articles in a copy of the Cayuga Chief from Jan. 7, 1954, when I was a freshman in high school:

• The Grange reports that plans have been completed for remodeling the kitchen in the Grange Hall, which is of course the former trolley station. A covered dish supper will be served to members at 7:00 PM on Saturday, and the Saturday night dance committee will be appointed at that time. An oyster supper will be held on Saturday, January 15 in the Fellowship Building by the Kupples Klub of the Baptist Church.

• Assemblyman Cusick has been appointed Vice Chair of the state commission on the revision of fire laws.

• The Weedsport Central School High School band will hold a concert next Tuesday at 8:00 PM, featuring a french horn quartet of Mary Jane Shepherd, Bessie Webster, Dorothy Spier and Esther Stebbins, under the direction of Caesar Struglia.

• The girls basketball team lost to Sherwood by a score of 55 to 22. Members of the team include Joan Muth, Wanda Smith, Agnes Van Duzer, Janet Fults, Ann Whitman, Cora Chamberlain, Jackie Pratt, Marilyn Edmunds, Gracia Harding and Jeanne Waldron.

• 20 boys from Troop 59 of the BSA went on a 5 mile hike on the 2nd and 3rd of January in the sleet and rain. Meals were prepared and served by Bill Humphrey, Vic DeMoors, Chris Nelson and Joe Moody.

• A Teen Canteen will be starting soon weekly in the school gym featuring dancing, ping pong, basketball, cards, and refreshments. The committee consists of Dan Webster, Gracia Harding, Carol Witherell, Phil Shepherd, Allen Chapman, Tresure Johnson, Esther Jordan, Phyllis Tierney, Ed Cartner, and Fred Hinman. Faculty advisers will be Joe Berle, Charles Jeffries and Mary Ann Sullivan.

• The New York State Canal Authority report that in 1953 4 million tons of freight were transported on the Barge Canal.

• Fred and Nellie Kinney have purchased the Howe mansion on Jackson street with the intent to open a funeral parlor there, as well as it becoming their residence. Mr Kinney, an Army veteran has recently received his mortuary credentials from the Simmons School of Embalming and Mortuary Science. The Kinney's will hold an open house shortly. The home was designed and built by the late Assemblyman Michael Grace.

Some of the advertisements included CRAX, cracked eggs sold by GLF for 50 cent a dozen. Fult's Furniture Store advertised Serta extra firm, full or twin size mattresses for $39.75. Ken Heffernan advertised custom curing of ham, bacon and other cuts, with sausage making a specialty and meat supplied in quarters, halves, or whole carcasses, cut and wrapped to order. Finally, subscription rates for the newspaper were $3 yearly including postage, or 7 cents for the single copy. More another time.

Denny Randall is a past president of the Old Brutus Historical Society and a member of the Weedsport Central School class of 1957.

