Randall: Going back to Weedsport's beginnings

In this column I'll go back a long ways to the beginnings of Weedsport as a "Port" on the Erie Canal. The first spadeful of dirt for the canal was dug on the Fourth of July, 1817, in Rome. Construction proceeded rapidly, and in July of 1820 boats began running from Montezuma to Utica. This middle section was opened before either end section, and the whole canal was opened to traffic on Oct. 26, 1825.

The canal was first built 363 miles long, 40 feet wide and but 4 feet deep, all dug largely with pick and shovel. There were 84 locks, each 90 feet long. The original canal was enlarged and improved starting in 1835 and was completed in 1862. As improved, the length was reduced to about 350 miles, largely by straightening out jigs and jogs, one of which was as it passed through downtown of what was then called Weeds-Port. The width was increased to 70 feet and the depth to 7 feet. The number of locks was also reduced to 74. Early on, the largest boat on the system was able to carry 90 tons of freight, and after improvement boats routinely carried up to 300 tons.

Before the construction of the canal, the cost of transporting a ton of freight from Buffalo to Albany was around $100. By 1835 via Erie Canal it was about $5, and after the tolls were abolished in 1882, the cost was reduced to less than a dollar for carrying a ton of freight the length of the canal. The tolls were abolished by virtue of the fact that the construction costs had long been paid. As a note aside, a similar arrangement was originally proposed for the Thruway, but ...

By the early 1900s it became obvious that the old canal had been overtaken by the times and improvements were necessary to stay with those times and accommodate larger and more powerful vessels. To that end in October 1917, the superintendent of public works in Albany ordered all boats off Section 7 (our area) of the canal so that contractors could take down the beautiful aqueduct over the Seneca River at Montezuma in order to complete what was to be known as the New York State Barge Canal. This canal was 12 feet minimum depth, 200 feet wide in rivers, 94 feet wide in rock cuts and 75 feet wide in land cuts.

Water was left in the old canal during the 1918 season as far west as Lock 52 in Port Byron, and in the fall of 1918 a tug which been under construction in the H.F. Tanner Dry Docks in Port Byron steamed east and thus became the last boat to pass through Weedsport. The canal eventually became less and less important commercially by the advent of the national railroad industry, which itself would meet the same fate in the mid-20th century by the motor truck industry and the interstate highway system.

Denny Randall is a past president of the Old Brutus Historical Society and a member of the Weedsport Central School class of 1957.

