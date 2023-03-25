As I continue my recovery from more heart work, I'll continue taking the easy way out with these columns — that is, plagiarizing The Cayuga Chief's paragraphers of old, this time from the Sept. 15, 1877, edition.

Last Fri. night, a young man, Martin Morris, in the employ of F.M. Mack, Esq., as he retired heard a noise at the barn and going out saw a man standing at the barn door — challenged him and no reply, so shot at him, then chased him, but did not catch him. Next A.M. found broken lock, dropped by the thief. Died at Weedsport, Sept. 11, Cherry Bucher, age 16 who had a remarkable talent for music and sang beautifully. He had been in failing health for 2 months past and became entirely blind. Suddenly seized with convulsions and died. It was reported that C. E. Anthony, Esq., formerly of this village and his partner Mr. Lane have struck a wide streak of very rich gold ore at their Big Blossom mine in Colorado. Masonic officers elected of Weedsport Lodge No. 385 F & A M included:

W. M.: Sylvester Wright

S.W.: A. W. Morehouse

J.W.: J.R. Rheubottom

Treas.: Robt. Ure

Secty.: John L. Crane

S.D.: Ira D. Brown

J.D.: L.D. Faatz

Tyler: Geo. H. Weyant

Last Sunday, some fiend gained entrance to R.R. Stillwell's store and carried off about $100 in dry goods, notions, etc. J.R. Rheubottom has no connection with the so-called "C.D. Hugunin & Co.'s New Band," but will furnish men for dancing parties. FOR SALE: Good bass viol, very cheap, Wm. P. Dow, Brutus. The Supervisors have rejected the proposal for the Auburn and Cato plank road. The vote was 5 ayes to 23 nays. Mr. Anthony in the chair did not vote. Mrs. H. C. Beach stopped her subscription to this paper because it fought against the charter for the plank road. Al Slauson and Eddie Sturgis have returned from hop picking in Madison County.

Skipping ahead to Nov. 17, 1877 we find that: Peter Hopkins, brakeman on the Central R.R., of Syracuse caught his hand between couplers while coupling cars at Weedsport and it was badly crushed. Peter O'Connell, age 54, who worked for Frank Gilbert of this village went to Auburn last week, got drunk, fell into a ditch near the res. of W.A Jacobs and drowned in 3 inches of water. A resolution of condolence for the death of young Harry Morehouse by the Weedsport Union School District. He was the son of our former esteemed Principal, A.M. Morehouse. Lastly, on a happier note, Katy Wright has reached the age of 90.