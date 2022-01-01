Randall: Heating the home, from wood and coal to electric and gas

As I write this, I'm sitting in front of my wood stove enjoying the heat. There's nothing like a wood fire to warm the body and soul. It's been said that a wood fire warms you twice — when you cut, split and stack it, and then when you burn it! I have a late 1800s parlor oak in the basement game room connected to a 6-inch Metalbestos chimney up the back side of the house. I burn all kinds of wood — whatever is available and free. Scarcely a storm goes by that doesn't down some box elder or cottonwood limbs in my yard. During a windstorm this past fall, the big old apple tree in my front yard blew down straight across Hamilton Street. This was the tree that the park bench was chained to for nearly 50 years. Perhaps it was lonely without the bench and committed suicide? At any rate, the fire department sectioned it up and dragged it out of the street. The next day, wonderful neighbor Scott Randolph and my long suffering brother Phil came over and cut it up and we stacked it behind the house, neatly stacked the brush that the village of Weedsport chipped, and the apple tree with its beautiful white blossoms in the spring was history.

So far this season I have burned box elder, mulberry, cottonwood, apple, arbor vitae, sumac, ash, black walnut, black locust and butternut. As trees get trimmed, or taken down by various friends or family, they bring me the wood and I'm glad to get it! Rich DeMoors even brings me the wood when he trims his daughter's trees in Fulton! Scott Randolph alone has given me dozens of cords of wood, all split, and he even brings it down and stacks it. These are the kinds of friends and neighbors to have!

When I was a kid we heated the whole old uninsulated house with a round oak stove similar to mine. When times were good we burned coal, which was shot down a chute through a basement window to a coal bin in the cellar. It was delivered usually by Jim Gilfus, who worked for Fancher Follett Coal & Gas, whose place of business was where the Pit Stop is now, but their coal yard was along the Lehigh Valley railroad tracks just south of Erie Drive (Route 31). When times were not so good, we burned wood. My dad had gotten permission from Jimmy Dunn to cut up downed trees in his woods (where the Weedsport Rod and Gun Club is now located) at the end of Trombley Road and over the Lehigh Valley tracks. I remember some of the deadly equipment he used to cut up that wood: an ancient Mall two-man chainsaw with a 40-inch bar, and an even older Ottawa drag saw with a big hit-and-miss engine powering it. Eventually coal was too expensive and wood was too much work as a steady diet and the round oak went, to be replaced by a modern-looking Heatrola that was fired by kerosene, again delivered by Follett Coal & Gas in 5-gallon cans carried on the side of their tank truck. The kerosene was poured into a 55-gallon drum using a giant funnel and then transferred using a hand pump into the removable tank from the back of the Heatrola. I guess it was alright, but it wasn't the great immediate heat you got from a wood fire.

Fast-forward several years until after I was married and lived in a house on Liberty Street, which had an oil furnace. I hated the smell of that fuel oil every time the 275-gallon tank was filled. Also, I thought it was pretty expensive at 15.9 cents a gallon! At any rate, I was in the process at that time in the mid-1960s of designing a new house to be built on teachers row (Hamilton Street) and in 1969 I did just that, and moved into the first all-electric house in Weedsport. I enjoyed carefree, maintenance-free and all the other wonders that electric heat gave me. At that time it was actually cheaper than gas, but that was about to change and in 1978, I was forced to have the house converted to gas — not an easy thing since I had no duct work, or any provision for a furnace. But convert I did, giving up my precious quiet and trouble-free electric heat, but when I changed over I kept the electric heat in place and every couple of years I shut off the furnace for a couple of days, turn on the breakers and enjoy the silence and comfort of the electric heat once again.

This was sure a long-winded soapbox justification of my sitting here soaking up the heat from the round oak!

Denny Randall is a past president of the Old Brutus Historical Society and a member of the Weedsport Central School class of 1957.

