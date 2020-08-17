Randall: History should repeat itself sometimes

I don't know if anyone but me reads the bridge condition reports issued periodically — or for that matter looks up when they go under a bridge, almost any bridge in New York state at least, and are concerned when they see the incredible rust, lack of paint and just plain general lack of routine maintenance that exists. In the wake of the ongoing pandemic, it seems to me that whoever is elected president in the upcoming election would do well to emulate Franklin Roosevelt and create something like the Civilian Conservation Corps to do two things: Take care of the aforementioned problem and put the thousands and thousands of people who are going to be unemployed to work.
The CCC was established on April 5, 1933, by the president as part of his New Deal to combat gross unemployment during the Great Depression (he had earlier started a similar program while governor of our state). The CCC aimed at recruiting unemployed men (in those days, there were not many women in the workforce) between the ages of 18 and 25. They were paid $30 a month and were given free room and board at a CCC camp. They were required to send home $22 each month to help support their families.. As a note aside, in 1933, a skilled man would expect to earn about $39 per month, so a CCC son's contribution to the family income was huge.
CCC workers also received basic education if needed. It is estimated that some 57,000 illiterate men were taught to read and write. The CCC also enrolled World War I veterans, skilled foresters and approximately 88,000 Native Americans who were living on reservations. African-Americans were also recruited, but were required to live and work in separate camps. In the 1930s, the Supreme Court had not yet made any segregation rulings.
By 1935, more than 500,000 corpsmen were spread over 2,900 camps across the U.S. It is estimated that close to 3 million men — about 5% of the U.S. population — had taken part in the CCC over the course of its nine-year history. Since many of the camps were in the West and most of the members lived in the East, the Army took a huge part in the transportation issue. The trade unions highly criticized the program, opposing the training of unskilled men when many skilled union members were also out of work. They feared the Army involvement would lead to government control of organized labor. Ever the consummate politician, President Roosevelt appointed the vice president of the International Machinists Union as the first director of the CCC.
Some of the accomplishments of the CCC are taken for granted today: More than 3.5 billion trees were planted on barren land created by forest fires, natural erosion and aggressive farming (think Dust Bowl). More than 700 new state parks were created, including Fair Haven Beach and Fillmore Glen locally. Onondaga Lake Parkway between Syracuse and Liverpool were other CCC projects, as well as dozens of others in this general area. With the advent of World War II, the CCC was discontinued, as the personnel were needed for more pressing things. However, the camps were often used for other purposes, including one camp in Kentucky that was used to train the "code girls," or women code breakers. It is important to remember that our state and national park services grew out of the CCC. The CCC helped our country at a time when it needed it most and it continues today to benefit us — imagine not having our parks.
At any rate, it seems to me that there is a place for such a program again, instead of just handing out money!
Denny Randall is a past president of the Old Brutus Historical Society and a member of the Weedsport Central School class of 1957.
