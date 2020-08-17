Randall: History should repeat itself sometimes

By 1935, more than 500,000 corpsmen were spread over 2,900 camps across the U.S. It is estimated that close to 3 million men — about 5% of the U.S. population — had taken part in the CCC over the course of its nine-year history. Since many of the camps were in the West and most of the members lived in the East, the Army took a huge part in the transportation issue. The trade unions highly criticized the program, opposing the training of unskilled men when many skilled union members were also out of work. They feared the Army involvement would lead to government control of organized labor. Ever the consummate politician, President Roosevelt appointed the vice president of the International Machinists Union as the first director of the CCC.

Some of the accomplishments of the CCC are taken for granted today: More than 3.5 billion trees were planted on barren land created by forest fires, natural erosion and aggressive farming (think Dust Bowl). More than 700 new state parks were created, including Fair Haven Beach and Fillmore Glen locally. Onondaga Lake Parkway between Syracuse and Liverpool were other CCC projects, as well as dozens of others in this general area. With the advent of World War II, the CCC was discontinued, as the personnel were needed for more pressing things. However, the camps were often used for other purposes, including one camp in Kentucky that was used to train the "code girls," or women code breakers. It is important to remember that our state and national park services grew out of the CCC. The CCC helped our country at a time when it needed it most and it continues today to benefit us — imagine not having our parks.