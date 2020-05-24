Randall: Many in Weedsport have had second lines of work

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Has it occurred to anyone else that now that gas is cheaper than it has been in years, we can't drive anywhere? While sitting here under "house arrest" the thought struck me that many businesses in the village and surrounding area were conducted without benefit of an actual mercantile, or business establishment. These businesses were often in addition to another regular line of work. There are of course some that still operate in that fashion. Let me list some of the hundreds that have done business in this manner locally over the years.

Frank Hayden had a backhoe service and when he passed away, the old Ford 8N backhoe went to Charlie Kreplin and he offered the service for many more years. Bob Green painted signs, as did Fred Rowe just down Seneca Street. Glenn Wood on Washington Street rototilled gardens, and a couple of doors down Manly Erb offered furniture reupholstering. Vic Sine sold insurance from his home on West Brutus and across the street Ralph Black sold and repaired two-way radios for the emergency services. A couple of doors down from him Jack Holihan operated a TV repair shop in his home and for that matter his wife, Doris, who was town of Brutus clerk at the time, ran the clerk's office from their home.