Randall: Many in Weedsport have had second lines of work

Has it occurred to anyone else that now that gas is cheaper than it has been in years, we can't drive anywhere? While sitting here under "house arrest" the thought struck me that many businesses in the village and surrounding area were conducted without benefit of an actual mercantile, or business establishment. These businesses were often in addition to another regular line of work. There are of course some that still operate in that fashion. Let me list some of the hundreds that have done business in this manner locally over the years.
Frank Hayden had a backhoe service and when he passed away, the old Ford 8N backhoe went to Charlie Kreplin and he offered the service for many more years. Bob Green painted signs, as did Fred Rowe just down Seneca Street. Glenn Wood on Washington Street rototilled gardens, and a couple of doors down Manly Erb offered furniture reupholstering. Vic Sine sold insurance from his home on West Brutus and across the street Ralph Black sold and repaired two-way radios for the emergency services. A couple of doors down from him Jack Holihan operated a TV repair shop in his home and for that matter his wife, Doris, who was town of Brutus clerk at the time, ran the clerk's office from their home.
Ethel O'Neil sold and delivered eggs in the village from the farm in Emerson, and Eva Oliver and John DeWispelere sold produce in front of their homes. Dr. Goodwin and Dr. Prokopiw had offices in their homes on South Seneca Street, as was fairly common for physicians. Similarly it was common for funeral directors such as Fred Kinney, Dwight Kelly, Ab Hoyt, Dickinson's and Ward's as well as many others over the years to utilize their residence as a mortuary. Katherine Gary ran a tourist home and her husband Lawrence (Lefty) centered his carpentry business from their home on Jackson Street. Ernie Luke did his blacksmithing from his home, and Bob Flansburg sharpened saws on South Street.
Morris Gifford and Pete Ozark operated a successful masonry business from their respective homes, and brothers Ross and Ernie Marshall, as well as second-generation home builder Joe, always worked from home. The several dairies in the area were nearly all operated from home. Ernie Holmes sold and serviced Skiroule snowmobiles on Hamilton Street. Legenday coach John Skvorak had his successful Celtic Glove Co. at home and Principal William F. Lampman did concrete flatwork around the village during the summer. There are probably still sidewalk slabs in the village with his "WFL" in the corner. Roger Donahue and Dave Keel ran a lawn care business for many years, and Clara Symula had her hairdressing salon in her apartment on East Brutus Street.
Leland (Squint) Jorolemon operated a hay and coal trucking firm from his home on West Brutus, and Dr. William Tierney operated a large animal veterinary service from his home on Jericho Road. Frank Drabel sold and serviced septic tanks from his home. M.J. Almstead had his optometry practice in his home, the former Burritt mansion on Van Buren Street, and Everett Hazer operated his plumbing company from home on South Street.
With a little thought I could go on and on, but you get the idea. I'm sure this is one of those columns where I get lots of jabs asking "why not (blank)?" I'll probably have to pen an addendum. Other than the occasional doctor's appointment my calendar, which normally overflows, is empty. Oh well — this, too, shall pass. More next time.
Denny Randall is a past president of the Old Brutus Historical Society and a member of the Weedsport Central School class of 1957.
