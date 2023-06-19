I've been asked, "How come you don't write the 'do you remember' articles any more?" It's possible that I'm so old that I don't remember anything myself. Nonetheless, I racked what's left of my brain and came up with the following:

The successful firefighter field days have recently concluded, which by the way was incorrectly reported in this paper as being held at the Cayuga County Fairgrounds. It was not and never has been. It was held at the fire department's own Ralph St. John Memorial Park, which was donated kindly to the fire department many years ago by his widow, Olive Sr. John Embody. But I digress: Did anyone know that, as was usual in the day, different companies in the fire department had names instead of numbers? What became Company No. 1 was for years Brutus Hose; Company No. 2 was Bachelor Hose; Company No. 3 was H.D. Brewster Steamer; the ladder company was Eagle Hook and Ladder; and the rescue company was Chemical Company. After the department got rid of a dedicated ladder truck in favor of a multi-purpose quint, the last vestige of these names was gone — the ladder truck had a big eagle on each side until the end.

Wow! I went off on a tangent there! Does anyone recall Ethyl O'Neil selling her eggs door to door in the village? For that matter, who besides me bought "crax" at the local GLF egg processing plant ? I once went in to buy some and they didn't have any, so I asked Leona Keel, who was the receptionist, if she would crack some for me. You can imagine her reply. How about the large farm stand operated by Eva Oliver for many years, or perhaps buying asparagus or raspberries from John DeWispeliere at his Berry Hump Farm on Bonta Bridge Road. I wonder what Weedsport Central School class was the last to drink their white or chocolate milk from a glass half-pint bottle? Who recalls a time when you took your car in for service and you would be given a "courtesy car" to drive. When Kirk Wolford and Elsie Johnson got married, Guy Lamphere loaned them a new Chevrolet to go on their honeymoon with! Those were the days.

Does anyone but me recall getting packages sent to you by Railway Express? I used to order fireworks (illegal even back then) and they would come in a box marked "hot peppers." Stationmaster Otto Stevenson, who was no fool, always told me to be careful of the "hot peppers." Speaking of Mr. Stevenson, he used to round up some of us kids to load a boxcar at the freight house siding, which was about where the abandoned silo plant is now. That was hard work, as the haybales that we were loading had usually been baled by Ernie Luke with his stationary baler. The bales weighed more than us kids. Speaking of baling, Cerd Jones told me one time that his company, Tudor & Jones, was the biggest jobber of baling wire in the state. Who recalls the village DPW being on South Willow Street? Does anyone remember the West Shore Railroad running at grade through the village? Seneca Street had a watchman stopping traffic until the late 1950s, when gates were installed. There were flashing lights at East Brutus Street, but Horton, South Willow and Clinton Road had only crossbucks to warn of the tracks.

Remember the little kits they used to sell to repair the hole in a pot, or pan? Can you imagine doing that today? How about the public freezer plants, where you could rent space before home freezers or refrigerators with freezer compartments were common. Most people in Weedsport used the Jordan Food Locker. In closing, I make note of the fact that the Memorial Day parade was missed by many and as a matter of fact, after the ceremonies had concluded at the school, I put the 48-star flags on my 1930 Model A and drove around town creating my own parade. More next month.