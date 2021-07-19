Randall: Memories of searchlights, shoes and more in Weedsport

Let me take this opportunity to use this bully pulpit to express my sincere thanks to those who have sent cards, thoughts, prayers, visits and general well wishes during my recent health issues. It's hard work getting old! It even caused me to miss my newspaper deadline last month for the first time in nearly 20 years of writing this column. At any rate, I have decided to do another edition of "Do You Recall?" this month.

Speaking of writing, when was the last time you saw a sky writer, or for that matter one of the giant searchlights rotating in the night sky to announce the grand opening of an auto dealership, grocery store or some such? I can remember following one of the searchlights all the way to Camillus one time. How about the road that is no more — Maple Park, and then called Station Road, which ran from the intersection of Becker Road and Route 34 along the toe of the slope of the railroad overpass approach to the New York Central passenger station.