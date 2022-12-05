Randall: Memories of Weedsport bowling alleys, restaurants and more

We have been on a project to rearrange the files in the museum to make them more user-friendly and to facilitate searching for specific items. To that end, I'll give them a test drive this month for this column. Colleen has worked tirelessly on this project for several months, with a little help from Tom Sevier and me.

Who recalls hot dog roasts in Putnam's woods, or lucky Monday sundaes at Zimmer's Drug Store? Did anyone but me set pins at the Baptist Fellowship bowling alleys? It was a terrifying experience. There was no overhead rack. You had to make sure that all pins were off the alley and into the pit between shots, and then had to step on a pedal that raised small dowels up from the floor of the alley which you then had to place the pins on carefully using a hole drilled in the bottom of each pin. I mentioned that there was no overhead rack, which left you exposed to the flying pins created by the likes of Art Jorolemon and his fast straight ball. Seldom did you go home without a noticeable limp! When church member Burt Ogden came looking for volunteers years later to remove the alleys and build Sunday school rooms in their place, I was glad to help.

Did anyone ever have Sunday dinner at the Lindberg house at the corner of Jackson and Brutus? It was formerly the Quick house. After the fire in March of 1940, which destroyed his restaurant on the four corners, Bill and Ida May Saroodis operated their Bill-May restaurant there. It was then the private residence of the Ernest Barber family for many years, and the John Zimmer family for about as many. It is now being completely refurbished. As long as we're talking restaurants, how about the Hazmore restaurant run by Hazel and Morris Gifford, which then became the Cozy Corner, operated by Ruth and Francis Holman and then by Mildred and "Hap" Hunter, and finally in its latest iteration as a restaurant is St. John's Restaurant, operated by Olive St. John. It was then demolished and a gas station built, now the location of Kwik Fill.

Who remembers fondly going down to the New York Central depot and watching the mail get snatched from the gantry at about 60 miles per hour? At the same time, incoming Weedsport mail would be flung onto the platform as the train thundered on by. Once in a while the arm snatching the canvas mail bag off the gantry would miss and tear the bag. Stationmaster Otto Stevenson would round up a few of us kids and we would pick up mail all the way to Max Appleby's house. It's worth noting that Otto was a second generation stationmaster, as his father Fred was stationmaster before him.

Enough of trivia, but we now have easy access to a lot of info! I would be remiss if, as a member of the class of a lifetime — Weedsport Central School Class of '57 — I did not put my two cents in on retiring the Warrior logo. Without question, I'm in favor of reverting back to being "Johnny Greens."

On another subject, it's that time of year again when the annual Christmas tree show is on at the Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum. Every year a group that I belong to (Auburn History Club) sponsors a tree with a local historical theme. This year, Jane Owen has worked tirelessly for a couple of months assembling and decorating our tree with actual photos of many of the more than 60 railroad stations in Cayuga County in use before Henry Ford loused it up with his Model T. Stop in at the museum, which is now heated, and check out well over 100 trees. Ours has moved from the schoolhouse area to the lower level near the E.D. Clapp fire bell. Vote for us! And speaking of museum displays, at Old Brutus we have decided to once again have Rich Wieczorek's terrific train set up on display. This is a large layout that takes up most of our meeting room. Other antique historical exhibits will be displayed, including some of Mike Randall's incredible toy collection. Scope us out on Dec. 11 and 12. Both the Christmas tree show and our museum are always free and open to the public.

In closing, we recently lost a wonderful member of our class of a lifetime, Lorna Jones Sande. It is appropriate to close this column with her quote in our recreated 50-year yearbook, now 16 more years ago:

Yesterday is history

Tomorrow is mystery

Today is a gift