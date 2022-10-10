Randall: Memories of Weedsport grocery stores, gas stations and more

Who remembers when the village DPW was on South Willow Street? Or the Odd Fellows Hall upstairs over Harry Tanner's IGA grocery store? How many businesses can you recall being in the building now being renovated where the late Shawn Coyle ran Nickle Back Jack's bottle redemption center? I can remember several, among them Dr. Willard Herrling, dentist on the second floor, and luncheonettes run by Peter Canolesio, Jack and Mary Miller, the Butler family, George and Madeline Westcott, the Hiron family, and there were probably more eating places there. The building also housed Elvin Dolph's barbershop for many years, a real estate office and a magazine shop operated by Gary Sine.

Who recalls Barber Welding being squeezed into the space behind the Presbyterian church, where their parking lot is now located? Actually, before Barber, a large livery stable was operated there. Who knew that the name of Adder Tool Co., operated by Derwood Salsbury, was a combination of his and his wife's first names Adeline and Derwood? Does anyone remember fondly the pizza and hoagie shop behind the bowling alley owned by the Zimmer family, but operated by Ralph Mazzoli Jr.? They made the best meatball sandwiches in town! Does anyone (but me) still have their Weedsport Central School class pin purchased at L.L. Compson Jewelers? Who recalls the days when all gas stations also did service and repair work? Now no gas station does automotive repair work; they sell groceries instead. One local one also sells full meals, but no fan belts — it's amazing to me. Speaking of cars, how many will recall when just about anything but the engine on a car was optional when you bought it? Heater, optional; defroster, optional; and so forth for brake lights, back-up lights, turn signals, etc.

How about the great air shows that were held at Whitford's Airport? Who can remember when Weedsport had two TV repair shops? In fact, one of them was located where our museum is now. How about Allen Lamphere put-putting in the state buoy boat from Weedsport to Cross Lake and then back to Mosquito Point, filling the buoys on the canal with kerosene. This was an everyday job, no matter the weather, while the canal system was open. How many of you lived in the village as a kid and walked home for lunch at noontime? It seems like eons ago that you had to get up and walk across the room to change channels on the TV, but did you know that the convenience of the infrared remote control used to control just about everything was conceived of by Theodore Case in Auburn, who, of course, is known for his sound-on-film work, but the infrared remotes were related to the work he did for the Navy on Owasco Lake. But I digress.

Who remembers their first taste of pizza? How about yogurt? I never even liked the name! Who can recall milk cans sitting alongside the road waiting to be picked up and taken the the Dairymen's League milk processing plant on East Street? The pasteurizer at the plant burned bituminous (soft) coal, so every morning the village had that distinctive soft coal smell. At one time we had several grocery stores operating at the same time: the aforementioned IGA, Coyle's Red & White, Baran's Supermarket, Hoopers, O'Hara & Cuddy, the A&P and Ken Heffernan's. We have been down to one now for many years, first the Big M and now Shurfine. My son and his wife who live in Tully now have to get groceries in Nedrow or Homer after their local store closed, so please support your local merchants. I'll close by asking if anyone but me has a phonograph turntable capable of all four speeds of records — 16 2/3 RPM, 33 RPM, 45 RPM and 78 RPM.

Remember, we have lots of surplus WCS yearbooks for sale at the museum. From all reports the Gettysburg trip we sponsored went very well, and chances are we'll do it again next fall.