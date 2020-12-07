Randall: More on Weedsport from 'The History of Cayuga County'

The village was incorporated April 26th 1831, but owing to the destruction of the records by the disastrous fire of 1871 (which coincidentally was also the year of not only the great Chicago fire, but also the Peshtigo, Wisconsin fire, which still has the dubious distinction of causing the most deaths yet recorded in a fire), not much is known about the early days of the village. The opening of the railroads was a serious blow to Weedsport and took from it a prestige which has required years of sustained energy and patent industry to recover.

The photos with this column show the Weedsport Cornet Band playing for some celebration in the middle of the street at Seneca and Brutus streets (the four corners). The gentleman sitting in the middle facing the camera with a cornet was band leader Dr. Horace Stone, dentist. The other photo shows what recently would have been the Old Erie Restaurant from across the street. The building next door to the north (left) is the Kanaley Grocery, and next to that was the three-story Congress Hotel, while beyond that is the large building operated by the Security Co. The Security Co. was a knitting mill, which explains the large water tank on the roof to feed the sprinkler system that was required by insurers even at that early date to prevent fire in that type of business. The building looks much the same today as Purple Monkey Antiques. More another time.