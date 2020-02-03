Randall: More Weedsport businesses of 60 years ago

In the 20 years or so of writing this column, I never got so much flack as I did last month about the demise of Weedsport's business center, to the extent that I feel compelled to write an addendum that is probably going to be longer than the original column! So much for my memory.
Ted Marshall asked me if I had forgotten his grandfather's store — actually, I hadn't. But I couldn't remember who came first — Roy Lee or his grandfather, Jay Hooper. Naturally, I guessed wrong. The store was located in the Masonic block in the area just north of the pedestrian walkway that separates the buildings. I couldn't find a photo of the store as Jay and Billy Hooper ran it, but I did find one with Roy Lee behind the counter, which I'll print with this column as a penance. Note the sign on the wall below the small cooler advertising Hooper's milk and cream. After Roy sold out, he went to work for many years at the Town of Brutus Highway Department. I had to bring in Elvin Dolph as additional counsel on this issue.
Other blanks in my memory included: On South Seneca Street, Pantusi Shoe Repair, the aforementioned Masonic hall, Kelly Funeral Home and the Grange Hall, formerly the trolley station and now a private residence. The Grange sponsored a well-attended round and square dance every Saturday night. On North Seneca Street, I omitted New York State Electric and Gas, Howe Insurance, attorney James Stafford Esq., Weedsport Tool & Machine, Biss-Whiting Laundromat and Angie Conley's beauty salon.
On East Brutus, I omitted the library, Art Bradley Signs, the post office, the Odd Fellows Hall, Clara Symula's beauty salon and Charlie Legg, who sold Gulf gas next to the Brutus Roller Mill and Dr. Kempton's office. On Furnace Street, I am ashamed to say I left out Clint Hazzard's Ice House, which was operated after Clint retired by my friend and classmate Bob Hirons.
On Erie Drive, I omitted Helen Priebe's Fish Fry, which sold the best fish sandwiches I have ever eaten to this day, GLF Egg Marketing and my biggest, most glaring error of all, the gas station at the intersection of West Brutus and Erie Drive where Harold "Turnip" Lanphere and Clarence Van Hoover had the unusual arrangement of selling Sunoco on Brutus Street and Tydol on Erie Drive.
I fielded couple of questions on old Weedsport dairies. These dairies included Kunkel, Densmore, Howe, Mills, Follett, Dolph, Hooper, Spingler, Hewitt, Oakland, Cold Springs and Colvin. As a note aside, the Mills Dairy was where the Terry Delmar family is beautifully restoring the large brick house at the top of the hill on South Street, and Colvin Dairy was located in the huge Mack mansion on South Seneca Street, which was recently sold. Most family dairies that sold bottled milk went out of business in 1947 with the advent of mandatory pasteurization because the amount of milk sold did not justify the cost of the equipment. More another time.
Denny Randall is a past president of the Old Brutus Historical Society and a member of the Weedsport Central School class of 1957.