Randall: More Weedsport businesses of 60 years ago

In the 20 years or so of writing this column, I never got so much flack as I did last month about the demise of Weedsport's business center , to the extent that I feel compelled to write an addendum that is probably going to be longer than the original column! So much for my memory.

Ted Marshall asked me if I had forgotten his grandfather's store — actually, I hadn't. But I couldn't remember who came first — Roy Lee or his grandfather, Jay Hooper. Naturally, I guessed wrong. The store was located in the Masonic block in the area just north of the pedestrian walkway that separates the buildings. I couldn't find a photo of the store as Jay and Billy Hooper ran it, but I did find one with Roy Lee behind the counter, which I'll print with this column as a penance. Note the sign on the wall below the small cooler advertising Hooper's milk and cream. After Roy sold out, he went to work for many years at the Town of Brutus Highway Department. I had to bring in Elvin Dolph as additional counsel on this issue.