Randall: My long association with the New York State Fair

In 1966, I was involved a little bit in the restoration work going on at the former Loew's State Theater on Salina Street in Syracuse. I was working with another man from Weedsport, the late Jay Lopez, who was a master carver who had immigrated from Mexico many years before. We were trying to get the theater looking decent enough so that Onondaga County would purchase it for a community theater so it wouldn't get torn down. I had a natural interest in movie theaters, as I had worked as a teenager as projectionist for the Zimmer family in their Weedsport Theater. Our efforts must have been successful, as the county did buy it and renamed it the Landmark Theater.

One afternoon, as we were about to enter the building, Jay said, "There's an even more ornate theater just down the street that they're tearing down for a Sibley's store." We walked down the street and sure enough, they were tearing down the RKO Keith's theater. We walked around back to the Clinton Street side of the building and a group of men were working like ants taking box after box of "stuff" out of a hole in the brick work about 15 feet up in the air. It turned out that same group had scrounged up enough money to purchase the Mighty Wurlitzer theater organ from the RKO people. On June 14, 1966, a sold-out benefit concert was held featuring a silent film, with original organist Carlton James at the console. Also featured were Louella Wickam, Karl Cole and Paul Forster. Additionally, there were no less than 12 vaudeville acts. The rest, as they say, is history, and I never went back to the Landmark!