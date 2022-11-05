Randall: Paving, and repaving, Route 34 in Weedsport

The recent repaving of Seneca Street (Route 34) through the village of Weedsport was certainly a tribulation, although long overdue. It was so rough you couldn't stay on the seat if your seatbelt wasn't buckled. I had to buy some stamps to send out my bills last month, all snail mail. (I still do it the old-fashioned way: They send me a bill during the month and at the end of the month I send them a check.) At any rate, I tried getting to the post office from all directions and I just couldn't do it. I finally ended up parking at the hardware store on Erie Drive, walked up D.B.'s parking lot, stagger-stepped across Seneca Street and finally got my sheet of purple hearts. Then I had to reverse the process to get back to my car. All told, it took me about half an hour to buy a sheet of stamps.

For all the aggravation this was, in talking to one of the state engineers, he told me that this was only a temporary fix, as they only milled the top surface of asphalt off down to the original brick pavement installed in 1916. In a couple of years, according to him, they are going to take it right down to the base and totally rebuild the road from scratch, including all sidewalks and curbs. I can hardly wait! We at the Old Brutus museum were lucky on this go-round, as we had four badly spalled sidewalk slabs that we had intended to replace, but they included it in the project and replaced them gratis.

One can only imagine how happy the people of the village were in 1916 when the street was first paved. Although at the time there was certainly little vehicular traffic, there were plenty of horses. With the horses doing what they do, and getting mixed with the normal mud of the street, it's not pleasant to even think of the results. At least with the pavement the excrement could be swept and shoveled up for the DPW crews to pick up. On June 3, 1915, a special election was held and a 20-year bond issue was passed overwhelmingly to borrow $16,600 to pave the length of Seneca Street with brick. Concrete curbs were also included in the proposal. It is interesting to note that the bond issue included the stipulation that property owners with street frontage would have to pay to the village one-fourth of the cost of the pavement and curbing in front of their business. When the job was done the village decided to hold a big celebration, or as they called it a "Jollification." With this column is a copy of the showbill advertising this Jollification.

I was amazed to see one of the suffragette proponents was Miss Harriet May Mills, as the building at the New York State Fairgrounds where I have held forth with the Mighty Wurlitzer for nearly 60 years was named after her.