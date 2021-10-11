Randall: Recipes from a 1920s Weedsport cookbook

Those who know me well know that I enjoy cooking. I have hundreds of cookbooks, mostly old ones. I particularly like making pickles, and every year about this time I get the pickle urge and end up "putting up" jars and jars of pickles, most of which I give away. I decided to make bread and butter pickles this year, along with green tomato pickles and pickled onions in balsamic vinegar.
For years I have used a recipe for bread and butter pickles that I acquired from an Amish lady at a book signing many years ago in Pennsylvania. I was looking for her book and I came across one that I had forgotten I had. It's titled "Weedsport Cook Book," and although undated, I can tell by the names that it was done in the early 1920s. Here, then, are a few of the recipes from that book, which was published by the ladies of the Weedsport Methodist Church.
The book starts out with this admonition: "Bad dinners go hand in hand with total depravity, while a properly fed man is already half saved."
Swiss steak: 2 pounds round steak, cut thick. Pound steak full of flour and sear over hot suet. Add 1 large tomato and 1 small onion, chopped fine, cover with water and cook slowly for 2 hours. From Mrs. A.B. Hoyt. Abner Hoyt was a local funeral director.
Italian spaghetti sauce: 2 pounds cross-rib of beef, 1 can consommé, 1 large can tomatoes, 6 onions, 1/2 cup olive oil, 1/8 pound butter, 1 can mushrooms, 1 pint water. Melt butter, add olive oil and brown beef in it. Add all other ingredients and cook slowly for several hours until meat is done and sauce is thick. Remove meat and serve over spaghetti. From Mrs. George Valentine. Mr. Valentine was the publisher of The Weedsport Cayuga Chief newspaper.
Creamed potatoes: 1 cup milk, 1 teaspoon flour, 1 tablespoon butter. Put butter in a fry pan. When hot, add the flour and stir until smooth, then add the milk. Let it boil up once and add cut-up cold boiled potatoes and heat to serve. From Mrs. E.G. Treat. Mr. Treat was president of the Weedsport First National Bank.
I finally found what I was looking for, and here is Edna Eby Heller's recipe that I have used for years for bread and butter pickles: 1 gallon cucumbers, sliced paper thin, 8 small white onions, 2 bell peppers, red or green, 1/2 cup pickling salt. Scrub cucumbers and slice very thin. You can do this with a knife, or a food processor, but a mandolin is the easiest and best way to do it. A word of caution: Keep your mind on your knitting when using one of these gadgets, because it's awful easy to lose your fingerprints! Slice onions and peppers as well, mix salt with the 3 vegetables, add a quart of cracked ice, mix well, cover and let stand for 3 hours, stirring occasionally. Meanwhile, make syrup of the following: 5 cups sugar, 1/2 teaspoon each turmeric and ground cloves, 1 teaspoon celery seeds, 2 tablespoons mustard seeds, 3 cups white vinegar and 2 cups of water. Heat to almost boiling.
Drain pickles thoroughly: Do not rinse, add to syrup and bring back to boil. Pack pickles in sterile jars, pour syrup over the top and seal. Makes about 10 pints. I cheat a little and add 1/4 teaspoon of calcium chloride, sold by Ball as "Pickle Crisp," to each jar and they will stay crisp and crunchy forever. Enjoy!
On another subject: The long-awaited Vietnam veterans memorial has been installed at the Centerport Aqueduct Park. It was set by Barnett Memorials on Sept. 30. Kudos to Bill Barnett and his crew for finally getting this accomplished. The work done previously by Four Seasons Memorials and the committee have been realized in the final memorial. It is stunning! Check it out!
Denny Randall is a past president of the Old Brutus Historical Society and a member of the Weedsport Central School class of 1957.