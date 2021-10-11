Randall: Recipes from a 1920s Weedsport cookbook

I finally found what I was looking for, and here is Edna Eby Heller's recipe that I have used for years for bread and butter pickles: 1 gallon cucumbers, sliced paper thin, 8 small white onions, 2 bell peppers, red or green, 1/2 cup pickling salt. Scrub cucumbers and slice very thin. You can do this with a knife, or a food processor, but a mandolin is the easiest and best way to do it. A word of caution: Keep your mind on your knitting when using one of these gadgets, because it's awful easy to lose your fingerprints! Slice onions and peppers as well, mix salt with the 3 vegetables, add a quart of cracked ice, mix well, cover and let stand for 3 hours, stirring occasionally. Meanwhile, make syrup of the following: 5 cups sugar, 1/2 teaspoon each turmeric and ground cloves, 1 teaspoon celery seeds, 2 tablespoons mustard seeds, 3 cups white vinegar and 2 cups of water. Heat to almost boiling.