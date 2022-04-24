Randall: Remembering a movie star who came from Weedsport

Another famous Weedsport person was early stage and film actor Justus D. Barnes.

Justus was a handsome leading man, famous for his roles in silent movies of the western genre. He made at least 77 movies between 1903 and 1917. Sporting a fake bushy mustache and a sullen glower, his big screen debut was the film titled "The Great Train Robbery," which is considered to be the first western with a plot. He is famous for the final scene in that movie where he lowers a six-gun at the viewers and squeezes off six shots directly at the camera. One of the photos accompanying this column is from that scene.

In 1917, he retired to Weedsport and took work as a milkman, eventually buying a tobacco shop. He lived in the house where Scott and Sue Randolph live now, directly across the street from my home on Hamilton Street. He loved horses and had no use for the mechanical contraptions automobiles were in that day. He always traveled by horse and buggy, even as an elderly man. Justus passed away in 1946 and is buried in Section 8 of the Weedsport Rural Cemetery (a photo of the gravestone also accompanies this column). He was honored in 1988 on a postage stamp, perhaps the only Weedsport person so honored.

We are now officially open at the Old Brutus Historical Society & Museum and are there between 5 and 7 p.m. every Wednesday, and other times by appointment.

We have had two monthly programs, both well-attended, and we thank you for your support. Our modest $10 annual dues are due, and as you can imagine we can sure use the money after being in neutral for over two years. We still have a few seats still available on our September Gettysburg trip with John Lamphere, and finally we have many surplus Weedsport Central School yearbooks for sale at a modest $15 cost. Only books printed since World War II are available.

Also, watch the Go section in this newspaper for listings of our programs, which are always free and open to the public.

Denny Randall is a past president of the Old Brutus Historical Society and a member of the Weedsport Central School class of 1957.

