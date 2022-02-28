Randall: Remembering a Weedsport racing enthusiast

I sometimes write in this column about famous, or nearly famous residents of our community. Today, I take the opportunity to pen a short story about a recently deceased man that I knew quite well and admired. George Randolph Harris lll passed away recently at the tender age of 101.

George and Peggy came to Weedsport around 1950. They purchased the apple and cherry farm preciously owned by Reginald (RP) Davis. Davis had named the farm "Hidden Springs Farm." The hidden springs that the farm was named for were and still are located on Hoyt Road, flowing down over the hill to the farm and used for irrigation and watering the stock. The Harrises retained the Hidden Springs name and they purchased the farm with the intention of raising and showing purebred Arabian horses, one of Peggy's passions. George purchased the W.H. Smith Buick-Pontiac dealership that was located where Lunkenheimer Craft Brewing Co. and its parking lot is now. Although the roadside Hidden Springs billboard-type sign is long gone, the sign on the barn front still proudly proclaims "HIDDEN SPRINGS FARM ARABIAN HORSES." As a matter of fact, horses are still boarded and trained at the farm.

Peggy pretty much handled the horse part of the operation, but George had different horsepower in mind. He was a world-class grand prix road race driver, placing well in many races around the country. He drove a British Allard J2 racecar, which was comparable to Ferrari at that time. Unlike Ferrari, however, Allard did not build their own engines — instead they relied on big American muscle power and you had your choice of either a monstrous Cadillac V8 or Chrysler's newfangled "hemi." Since George owned a General Motors dealership, predictably he chose the Cadillac. If you go online to Watkins Glen Grand Prix history, you will find a nice picture of George crossing the finish line in the 1952 race a scant 1.1 seconds behind a Jaguar to finish second.

I was a car-crazy 12 or 13 year old, and I was starstruck by that Allard! I remember peering into the open bay doors of the dealership until I got chased away, hoping to get a glimpse of it. George would sometimes after tuning it up take a few laps (obviously with no license plates) around town to check it out. He used to drive north on Route 34 (Cato Road) to the river and then come roaring back, with that unmuffled Cadillac wailing like a banshee as he went through the gears on Stickle Road. It made my day! Peggy passed away several years ago and George will be interred next to her in Section 22 of the Weedsport Rural Cemetery. Their graves are almost directly opposite my chosen final resting place, and perhaps sometime in the hereafter I'll hear an Allard J2 come roaring up that hill, past my grave, shifting down for the hairpin turn at the end of the section, and screaming back down the hill past George's resting place, and we'll smile.

Denny Randall is a past president of the Old Brutus Historical Society and a member of the Weedsport Central School class of 1957.

