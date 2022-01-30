Randall: Remembering items given away by Weedsport businesses

At one time it was common to get a "premium" when making a purchase to encourage further purchase of the item in question. I may still be using dish towels, or washcloths, obtained as premiums in boxes of laundry detergent. Other items so distributed included dishes, glassware, tableware and others. I still have a beautiful set of Funk & Wagnalls encyclopedias obtained at the Weedsport Big M over the course of several months for buying "X" dollars worth of groceries a week. They look nice on the shelf, but haven't been opened since I got my first computer. If there's anything to be grateful for, it's that they were free and didn't cost me thousands of dollars like the Encyclopædia Britannica and other high-priced sets of reference books.

I got thinking about "Something for Nothing" and snooped around the museum this past week, and found a staggering amount of local advertising handed out to customers, or potential customers, at one time. Calendars were always high on the list; in fact, they are still passed out at year's end by many concerns. They ranged in scope from the large Currier and Ives models passed out by the Howe and later Howe-Ward Insurance Agency for many years, to the beautiful combination calendar/thermometers issued by Lamphere & Van Hoover for as long as they were in business. Clarence Van Hoover and Harold Lamphere operated a service station at the intersection of West Brutus Street and Erie Drive (now Muzzi's D'Italia Ice) The service station was unusual in that they sold Sunoco gas on the Brutus side of the building and Tydol on the Erie Drive side. One of the accompanying photos shows the 1955 model. The calendars were on the back.

As mentioned, thermometers were a hot item, as were postcards and trade cards, can and bottle openers, pens and pencils, and in an earlier time, ice picks, button hooks for buttoning up your shoes (there were no Velcro strips for portly people like myself in those days!), shoehorns, ladies' fans and many other handy items. In later years, ashtrays were common giveaways, as were yardsticks, folding rules, litter bags for cars, jar openers and soda bottle re-sealers. (Speaking of which, when students returned to school in Weedsport each September, they would find on their desk a couple of pencils and a 1-foot rule, compliments of Bill Spier, manager of the Auburn Coca-Cola bottling plant.) The rule was denoted as "The Golden Rule" and inscribed on it was "Do Unto Others As You Would Have Them Do Unto You." Predictably, I still have mine!

Matches were always popular, as were shot glasses, license plate frames, windshield scrapers, nail aprons, jackknives, thimbles, miniature creamer glasses and many other useful items.. A couple of the more unusual items in our collection are a broom and mop holder given away by the Brutus Roller Mill and a 1950 Chevrolet model car given out by the Guy H. Lamphere Chevrolet agency. The second photo with this column is a business card, passed out by Smithler's Garage. Bob Smithler ran a garage and body shop in the former Richfield, then Gulf gas station, where Weedsport Electric Motors is now located. The card notes on the back, "Smile And The World Smiles With You," and by turning card (or, in your case, the newspaper page upside down), it says, "Grouch And You Will Grouch Alone." Check out the clever artwork!

Denny Randall is a past president of the Old Brutus Historical Society and a member of the Weedsport Central School class of 1957.

