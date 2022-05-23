Randall: Remembering Weedsport's A&P store

In 1859, a couple of men in New York City decided to form a partnership to sell tea and coffee at a discounted rate. Their names were George Gilman and George Huntington Hartford.

After a couple of name changes, the company they founded became known as the Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Co. — "A&P" for short. They placed their first ad in the May 11, 1867, issue of Harper's Weekly. At first, the company was a mail order house where customers could place orders in large quantities. Upon the strength of these advance orders, the company bought directly from overseas at a savings of 50 cents to a dollar a pound, a substantial saving in the 1800s.

In a short time, Mr. Hartford bought out his partner and by 1876, he had established 76 branch retail houses. By 1910, A&P had grown to 372 stores, expanding to general grocery lines in addition to the original tea and coffee. A&P staffed their small stores with a manager and oftentimes a meat and produce manager as well. They decorated their storefronts with a large uniform signboard with the company name in red and white. The company grew by leaps and bounds and by 1918, there were 4,000 places of business. By 1930, there were 15,500! Every town of substance had an A&P. They had become the biggest chain store enterprise in the nation. Their greatest stock in trade was their private label canned, bottled and packaged groceries marketed under the Ann Page name, and always priced a few cents cheaper than name-brand goods.

Their quality was excellent, with baked goods delivered to the Weedsport store daily in the wee hours of the morning from their bakery on Erie Boulevard in Syracuse. The baked goods would be stacked on the front steps of the store awaiting the arrival of Harry Traver to take them inside and stock the shelves with them. Imagine doing that today: You would be lucky to have enough left to make a sandwich. Manager Oliver French ran the Weedsport operation, assisted by his wife Marge, the hardworking Harry Traver, Edna Patterson and several others over the years, including my dad's youngest brother Clyde before he got drafted into the infantry in 1942.

I remember walking uptown quite often with my brother Dave to get some groceries from the A&P, stopping next door to get a 3-pound bag of cheap Pilgrim hot dogs at Ken Heffernan's Weedsport Meat Market and then going across the street to Edie LaPlante's luncheonette for a few pieces of penny candy from her amazing selection. Those were the days!

The photo accompanying this column shows Elihu Lush in his horse and buggy participating in a Weedsport Community Fair parade in 1949. Plainly visible behind Mr. Lush are the storefronts of the Winton Shoppe, the A&P and, farthest north, the Weedsport Meat Market of Ken Heffernan. By the way, don't send me any letters: My computer will not accept the fact that Heffernan has no M. When the A&P closed in the early 1960s, the Winton Shoppe expanded northward and took up the space formerly used by the grocery.

Denny Randall is a past president of the Old Brutus Historical Society and a member of the Weedsport Central School class of 1957.

