Randall: Remembering Weedsport's veterans posts

As we enter our second year of curtailed parades and activities due to this dratted COVID-19 crisis, it seems appropriate to direct our thoughts to our veterans, both past and present, who have done and continue to do so much to keep this the country that we know and love.
Veterans locally have been represented by Post No. 568 of the American Legion, having been chartered on Oct. 17, 1919, at the conclusion of the Great War, World War I. It was chartered as the Clarence Clark Post, named for Marine Pvt. Clarence Clark, who was killed in action in 1918. The post was renamed Clark-Heck Post No. 568 after World War II in honor of John Heck, who was lost in battle in Europe. There were 16 charter members and the group has always led the community in honoring the memories of their fellowship. The annual Memorial Day parade has been sponsored by them since before World War II and they are involved in nearly every aspect of what you expect in "small town" America.
Before the American Legion was chartered, however, and operating simultaneously with it for a period of years was another veterans group made up wholly of Civil War vets. The local post of the Grand Army of the Republic, Post No. 166, was named in honor of John C. Whiteside, who was killed in action in the war between the states. It boggles the mind to realize how many of our local boys went off to serve the Army of the Potomac during the horror story that was that war! No less that 197 men went to fight on southern soil from the small community of Weedsport, many of whom never again were to return.
Those that did return organized Whiteside GAR Post No. 166. Fourteen members comprised the charter group, which eventually grew to over 90 men. At that point, the grim work of time began its slow but steady thinning out of the ranks until they ceased to meet in 1928. Francis M. Hunting, who went to his reward in 1934, was our last Civil War veteran to pass away. The GAR held magnificent conventions throughout the North for many years, and we have recently put on display at the museum several frames of beautiful convention delegates ribbons and medals from all over the state convening in Weedsport.
The photo accompanying this column shows the Whiteside post in the early 1920s; Francis Hunting is the dapper man third from the left in the second row from the top. The bugler in the front row is Joseph Hebert.
The site work at Aqueduct Park for the new Vietnam memorial has pretty much been completed by the town, and hopefully the new memorial will be erected shortly. Remember, our museum is now open from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays.
Get vaccinated so that we don't have to go through another year without parades and celebrations. More another time.
Denny Randall is a past president of the Old Brutus Historical Society and a member of the Weedsport Central School class of 1957.