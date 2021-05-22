Randall: Remembering Weedsport's veterans posts

As we enter our second year of curtailed parades and activities due to this dratted COVID-19 crisis, it seems appropriate to direct our thoughts to our veterans, both past and present, who have done and continue to do so much to keep this the country that we know and love.

Veterans locally have been represented by Post No. 568 of the American Legion, having been chartered on Oct. 17, 1919, at the conclusion of the Great War, World War I. It was chartered as the Clarence Clark Post, named for Marine Pvt. Clarence Clark, who was killed in action in 1918. The post was renamed Clark-Heck Post No. 568 after World War II in honor of John Heck, who was lost in battle in Europe. There were 16 charter members and the group has always led the community in honoring the memories of their fellowship. The annual Memorial Day parade has been sponsored by them since before World War II and they are involved in nearly every aspect of what you expect in "small town" America.