Randall: Reports from the first edition of the Cayuga Chief

As most of you know, I love to go through the old copies of The Weedsport Cayuga Chief newspaper that we have in the museum. We have the original papers and a number of years ago we had them put on microfilm and invested in an optical reader to more easily access them. We have now gone one step more up the technology ladder and have purchased a gizmo that will digitize the rolls of microfilm, and the whole shooting match will probably fit on a couple of flash drives.

The column this month will be articles from the first Cayuga Chief on June 16, 1877. I admire greatly the writing style of using very short paragraphs containing a lot of information. In fact, news writers of the day were referred to as "paragraphers" because of this style of writing. I have to say that I much prefer it to the blah-blah-blah dished out day in and day out by the neverending bunch of talking heads on cable TV.

OK, here we go: Austin Bros. & Co have purchased the steam planing mill and lumber yard of Cowan & Finch in this village. A. B. Harmon's Hardware has in stock new style patented screens. There will be a prayer meeting of the Y.M.C.A. at their rooms on Brutus St. , Sunday P.M. at 3 1/2 o'clock. The fire department will meet at the engine house on Furnace St. Schedules of trains of N.Y. Central and Southern Central R.R. as well as mail arrival times are posted at the P.O. (My note: The Southern Central became the Lehigh Valley).

H. D. Brown started a print shop 3 years ago. After urging of friends is now starting to publish this paper. Subscription $1 annum in advance. Thieves tried to enter the brick dwelling of W.L.Cowell on the Sennett Road, south of this village on Sunday night last. They removed lattice work and blinds from cellar window, but probably frightened away by a dog. The same night they entered the dwelling of V.B.Whiting, but got only change & other articles from his pants pocket. "Doc" Barnard & a woman he sometimes calls wife were arraigned before Justice Parsons on Monday for breaking windows, etc. He sentenced to 4 Mo. in Onondaga penitentiary and she fined $5.

Mrs. N. D. Caldwell lost some valuable flowering plants taken from her door-yard. last season Dr. Brown lost a young pear tree and a thief stole a street lamp from South St. John B. Smith of Cato Rd. lost a valuable steer , which over ate of young clover. St. John's Epis. Ch. ladies are having a lawn social at the residence of Mrs. W.E.Billey. Davis and Dickey of Port Byron have created a new cigar "Cayuga Chief." Burrill and company are stocking them here in the village. Rev. T. R. Peters is taking a summer vacation and there will be no services at the Bapt. Ch. in his absence. Faatz & Co have their hardware and grocery store in running order.

Unless Edwin Hines returns soon from the west there will be no croquet in Weedsport this year. Wayde Hampton and other reconstructed rebels were recently in Auburn to attend the anniversary of the Shield Guards.

I'll close with this bit of information: At Auburn, last Friday, Herbert Bard, son of D. B. Bard of Sennett was prostrated by the heat. He had his hair clipped in the A.M., then stood in the sunshine.