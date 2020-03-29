Randall: Some free advertising gifts in the Old Brutus collection

The thought occurred to me the other day that hardly anyone gives anything away anymore. It used to be very common when making a purchase of just about anything that you would get an "advertising premium" as a gift. I'm sure that I'm still using dish towels received in a box of laundry detergent more than 50 years ago. I decided to take a stroll through the museum recently to see what we have acquired over the years by way of "free" advertising gifts. I list below a small fraction of what I found:
Some of the more unusual were: Sanitary hats issued by the Dairylea plant on East Street; shoehorns by E.C. Fuller Shoes; paper fans by J.R. Putnam Drug Store; ice picks and pot holders by Hazzard Trucking, Storage and Ice; Chevrolet model cars by Guy H. Lanphere Chevrolet; jar grippers by Bill's Esso Servicenter; ink blotters by George E. Wethey Plumbing; a fireproof matchbox by J.R. Putnam Drug Store; and a hand mirror from Fult's Furniture Store.
Much more common were the aforementioned linens, and encyclopedias and china from the grocery store. As a note aside, I have a beautiful set of Funk and Wagnall's acquired over about two years at the Weedsport Big M. Never mind that they haven't been opened since I bought a computer. Probably the most common giveaways over the years have been pens and pencils, as well as notepads to go with them. Among our treasures, we have many in our collection of Weedsport-related "stuff": Tudor & Jones, Joe Marshall, Builder, H.R. Follett & Sons Interior Decorating, E.W. Hazer Plumbing, Victor L. Sine Insurance, Joseph O'Connor Seeds, First National Bank of Weedsport, Eidman Motors Hudson, Weedsport FFA, Harry Tanner IGA, Chapman Lumber, Leonardi Mfg., B.W. Mower coal, wood and farm supplies, Spingler Chevrolet, F.J. Burns Coal, Cementer and Plaster, Ron Case Construction and many others.
You have free articles remaining.
We have match holders from Burns and Rice Coal Co., and Brutus Roller Mill, bottle openers and matches from many sources, ashtrays from E. Traver and Sons Grocery and Guy Lanphere Chevrolet, as well as a sewing kit from Harris Buick Pontiac. Calendars and thermometers were popular giveaways — we have dozens of calendars, many with beautiful Currier and Ives artwork. Among the local merchants providing them were: Howe Insurance Co., Smitty's Wee Ranch, Kinney Funeral Home and F.J. Burns. We have thermometers from Cayuga County Patron's Insurance Co., Lamphere & Van Hoover, Farmers Mutual Indemnity, Ralph St. John Dodge-Plymouth, Hoyt Funeral Home and N.G. Taylor Jeweler, among others. The attached photo is a beautiful thermometer issued by Lamphere & Van Hoover in 1955.
Maps were given away at all service stations, and we have key chains and ice scrapers from Fox Dodge, Plymouth, Chrysler, H. Spingler Chevrolet, and Harris Buick-Pontiac. Also popular were yardsticks and paint stirring sticks. We have them from Abram Walrath Lumber, Chapman Lumber, Whitman's Hardware and George E. Wethey. Among the oddest "premium" in our collection is an asbestos hot pad from Rising and Son Grocery. This "stuff" and much more is in our museum and in closing, who of my age can forget the two pencils from Coca-Cola on your desk when you returned to school in September, along with the "Golden Rule," a 12-inch ruler suitably inscribed with "Do Unto Others As You Would Have Them Do Unto You."
Our museum is of course closed in accord with federal and state guidelines and we are taking advantage of this downtime to do some needed maintenance and renovation. It is hoped that we will be able to reopen when the schools do.
Denny Randall is a past president of the Old Brutus Historical Society and a member of the Weedsport Central School class of 1957.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!