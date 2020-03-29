Randall: Some free advertising gifts in the Old Brutus collection

We have match holders from Burns and Rice Coal Co., and Brutus Roller Mill, bottle openers and matches from many sources, ashtrays from E. Traver and Sons Grocery and Guy Lanphere Chevrolet, as well as a sewing kit from Harris Buick Pontiac. Calendars and thermometers were popular giveaways — we have dozens of calendars, many with beautiful Currier and Ives artwork. Among the local merchants providing them were: Howe Insurance Co., Smitty's Wee Ranch, Kinney Funeral Home and F.J. Burns. We have thermometers from Cayuga County Patron's Insurance Co., Lamphere & Van Hoover, Farmers Mutual Indemnity, Ralph St. John Dodge-Plymouth, Hoyt Funeral Home and N.G. Taylor Jeweler, among others. The attached photo is a beautiful thermometer issued by Lamphere & Van Hoover in 1955.

Maps were given away at all service stations, and we have key chains and ice scrapers from Fox Dodge, Plymouth, Chrysler, H. Spingler Chevrolet, and Harris Buick-Pontiac. Also popular were yardsticks and paint stirring sticks. We have them from Abram Walrath Lumber, Chapman Lumber, Whitman's Hardware and George E. Wethey. Among the oddest "premium" in our collection is an asbestos hot pad from Rising and Son Grocery. This "stuff" and much more is in our museum and in closing, who of my age can forget the two pencils from Coca-Cola on your desk when you returned to school in September, along with the "Golden Rule," a 12-inch ruler suitably inscribed with "Do Unto Others As You Would Have Them Do Unto You."