Randall: Some Weedsport news of the day from June 1878

As I was looking through old Cayuga Chief newspapers a couple of weeks ago, I found and jotted down enough interesting (at least to me) articles for several of these columns. That works out well, since I don't have to dig up something to write about. These paragraphs were taken from the issue of June 29, 1878.

A "wildcat" engine No. 227, with John McGraw as engineer, dropped through the drawbridge at Cayuga just as a canal boat laden with coal was passing through. The boat sank in 9 feet of water; no one was hurt, but financial loss was heavy. The 5-year-old son of Robt. Brown and grandson of Horace Christian went home from school with slight illness which grew worse and he died the Monday following. It was thought that he was injured by larger boys while at play. Geo. Rude has not run away, but is in Auburn. No poison was in the post-mortem of the body of his wife and her will is being contested.

The Hamilton family will have a picnic of their own in the grove west of the village on July 4. Negotiations for the sale of Sylvester Wright's "Jericho" farm to John W. Bibbens has been going on for some time. A.B. Harmon of Weedsport advertises the "Star Stove" that does away with the excessive heat, dirt, litter and ashes of a cook stove. Trouble with the old-fashioned (Neptune) fire engine of Weedsport, operating when J.M. Bryant's barn burned, failed and was ordered by the chief engineer to be repaired on Sunday, for which he was criticized by some. J.E. Rogers and Geo. R. Nash, once members of the fire department on paper, but never turned out a a trial of engines, etc., but escaped the $1.00 poll tax by their memberships now censure the chief engineer for something they know nothing about. (My note: His badmouthing Mr. Nash is probably not coincidental, as George Nash published a rival newspaper in the village.)

Mr. Eli Hamilton was hurt (severe bruises) when his horses were frightened by the fire engine Saturday evening when several wagons collided. The Rev. T.R. Peters has taken possession of a new house on Liberty Street next to the Baptist church, built by M.C. Remington. Ephraim W. Childs of the southern part of this village produces fine vegetables and fruit. Over 300 quarts of currants sold this year. Prunes are coming on well. James Bell's horse attached to a lumber wagon started to run away from Brutus Mills on Monday. Mrs. S.D. Skelton has a cactus with over 300 blooms on it. Wm. R. Weeds of Keokuk, Iowa, visited his brother, the Hon. C.W. Weed, in this village. Mrs. L.B. Gilmore gave some of her capital recitations to a select party at the Willard House parlors. Philo Healy of Sennett intends to become a citizen of Weedsport for the purpose of education of his children in our Union School. (My note: Some things never change — realty ads in this paper often note 'Weedsport schools" as an enticement to potential purchasers.)

Arthur W. Faatz has returned home from attending school at Manlius. Miss Catherine Richards was found dead and thought to have been gored by a bull, but developments point to Myron Buell, who threw her into the bull's pen, to conceal his crime (of murder). He was arrested, but so far, proof is lacking.

Winding up this column, I'll strike a bit of a personals note:

R.R. Stillwell of Port Byron has purchased the beautiful residence on North Main Street in Port Byron formerly belonging to Mrs. Wethey, wife of our ex-banker for a consideration of $2,500.00.

In 1962, I lived in that house and it was still called the "Wethey house."

More from the news of the day in the late 1800s next time.