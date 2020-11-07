Randall: Taking stock of Weedsport in the late 1880s

Since our museum is pretty much shut down for the duration of the coronavirus, we have been taking the time to do some house cleaning. Our library has been overstuffed for years with many volumes, some pertinent to local history and many not. There were also many duplicates, and we have been sorting these books for a couple of months and deaccessioning material where appropriate. Several huge volumes of agricultural studies have been donated to the Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum, as well as several duplicates of other old tomes. I was delivering several of these books to O'Hara and I decided to keep one for awhile and read it. We had three copies of "The History of Cayuga County, 1789-1889." This is a huge book and not an easy read since, to begin with, it weighs 11 pounds. In this column, I will quote unashamedly from that book with respect to Weedsport in the late 1880s:
"Weedsport is eligibly located, and has some nicely graded, well kept and handsomely shaded streets. Its private and public buildings are generally plain, but neat and substantial, conspicuous for the absence of very fine, or very poor ones. The population is about 1500." Not much different from today. "There are 5 churches in the village Methodist, Presbyterian, Baptist, Episcopal and Roman Catholic. Also a union graded school, 3 good hotels, 4 general stores, 8 groceries, 2 hardware stores, 3 drug stores, 3 booksellers, 3 clothing stores, 3 jewelry stores, 1 furniture store, 1 undertaker, 1 boot and shoe store, 2 milliners, 2 newspaper and printing offices, 2 banks, a flour and grist mill and 2 sawmills."
Also in the village was "a bent wood works, a pump manufacturer, a foundry, a machine shop, 4 carriage shops, a cigar manufacturer, 3 malt houses, a brewery, 3 warehouses and a marble and granite works." As you can see, it was a pretty busy place, with east-west rail service provided by the New York Central Railroad and north-south by the Southern Central (later Lehigh Valley). These two rail systems were later joined by the West Shore Railroad and the Syracuse and Rochester Electric Railroad. At the height of rail travel, there were no less than 34 departures a day from Weedsport. Of course, the Erie Canal was also still in operation, although pretty much relegated to freight only by that time.
The business district of Weedsport had been devastated by a huge fire in 1871, and in the aftermath a very progressive man, Henry Brewster, was elected chief of the fire department. His first issue was the modernization of the fire department, and accordingly he went on the stump to erect a new firehouse to replace the several frame sheds that had been used up to that point. He also ordered from the Silsby Manufacturing Co. in Seneca Falls a newfangled second-class steam-powered pumper capable of throwing water at 600 gallons a minute, tirelessly, which was a lot more than could be said for the "black crook" hand pumper used until then. By the time this book was published, Chief Brewster had been elected president (mayor) of the village, and he went on to become a founding father of the Firemen's Association of the State of New York Firemen's Home in Hudson.
As a note aside, Chief Brewster was married to the favorite sister of L. Frank Baum, author of "The Wizard of Oz," and the Baum family were frequent visitors to Weedsport. As a matter of fact, he is buried in the Baum plot in Oakwood Cemetery in Syracuse. More from the book another time. The accompanying photos show the Weedsport firehouse as it was completed in 1884. Note the arched doors and hose drying tower. Amazingly, it is still in use today, although remodeled in 1950 and 1974. The other photo was the luxurious Willard House Hotel.
Denny Randall is a past president of the Old Brutus Historical Society and a member of the Weedsport Central School class of 1957.
