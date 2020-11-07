Randall: Taking stock of Weedsport in the late 1880s

Since our museum is pretty much shut down for the duration of the coronavirus, we have been taking the time to do some house cleaning. Our library has been overstuffed for years with many volumes, some pertinent to local history and many not. There were also many duplicates, and we have been sorting these books for a couple of months and deaccessioning material where appropriate. Several huge volumes of agricultural studies have been donated to the Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum, as well as several duplicates of other old tomes. I was delivering several of these books to O'Hara and I decided to keep one for awhile and read it. We had three copies of "The History of Cayuga County, 1789-1889." This is a huge book and not an easy read since, to begin with, it weighs 11 pounds. In this column, I will quote unashamedly from that book with respect to Weedsport in the late 1880s: