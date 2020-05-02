Randall: The 1918 flu pandemic vs. COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 1918 flu epidemic had great similarities to the vexation that we are all dealing with today. There were nearly 200 deaths in Cayuga County, and eventually over 650,000 nationwide and more than 100 million worldwide! I'll set down a timeline obtained from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on how the disease progressed.

April 1917: U.S. enters World War I with 378,000 in the armed services.

March 1918: Outbreaks of flu-like illness are first detected in the United States. More than 100 soldiers at Camp Funston in Kansas become ill with influenza — within a week the number quintuples. Flu spreads unevenly through the U.S., Europe and Asia over the next six months.

April 1918: First mention of influenza appears in an April 5 weekly public health report telling of 18 severe cases and three deaths in Haskell, Kansas.

May 1918: Hundreds of thousands of soldiers travel across the Atlantic each month as they are deployed to Europe for World War I.

September 1918: The second wave of flu emerges at Camp Devens outside of Boston. Between September and November, this second wave is highly fatal and is responsible for most of the death attributed to the pandemic.