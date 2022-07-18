Randall: The parts of 'The Star-Spangled Banner' we don't sing

This month I'll venture beyond the confines of Weedsport and the local community, and back in time to 1814, when a young virtual prisoner on a British ship watched and listened to the bombardment of Fort McHenry, as the War of 1812 slowly moved to closure. The man's name, of course, was Francis Scott Key, and the words that he wrote that night have stood the test of time as "The Star-Spangled Banner." Many people do not realize that there are four verses to our national anthem, and only because I think they're beautiful and seldom heard beyond the first verse, and the fact that it's my column, I will set them down here:

Second verse:

On the shore, dimly seen thro' the mists of the deep,

Where the foe's haughty host in dread silence reposes,

What is that which the breeze, o'er the towering steep,

As it fitfully blows, half conceals, half discloses?

Now it catches the gleam of the morning's first beam

In full glory reflected, now shines on the stream

'Tis the star-spangled banner, Oh! long may it wave

O'er the land of the free, and the home of the brave!

Third verse:

And where is the band who so vauntingly swore

That the havoc of war and the battle's confusion

A home and a country should leave us no more?

Their blood has washed out their foul footsteps pollution.

No refuge could save the hireling and slave

From the terror of flight, or the gloom of the grave.

And the star spangled banner in triumph doth wave

O'e the land of the free, and the home of the brave.

Last verse:

Oh! Thus be it ever when freemen shall stand

Between their loved home and the war's desolation

Blest with vict'ry and peace, may the heav'n-rescued land

Praise the power that hath made and preserved as a nation.

Then conquer we must, when our cause it is just

And this be our motto, "In God is our trust".

And the star-spangled banner in triumph shall wave

O'er the land of the free and the home of the brave.

It would surely gave Mr. Key pause, in this day of turmoil throughout the world, from the poor peaceful citizens in Ukraine to the flock of crazies storming our nation's capital led by a clearly unbalanced chief executive. He would wonder, I'm sure, if any progress has been made in a couple of hundred years. Clip this out and sing these beautiful words to yourself once in a while. Back off my soapbox to Weedsport next time.