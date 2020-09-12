Randall: The rural cemetery movement, in Weedsport and elsewhere

Why not "Gates of Heaven" or "Evergreen Hill," or some such great-sounding name? The answer is that Weedsport was part of a movement started in 1831 in Massachusetts, in an area between Watertown and Cambridge. There, it was decided that to build a new cemetery, Mount Auburn Rural Cemetery, which would be set in a rolling terrain, breaking with traditional churchyard and colonial-era burying grounds where it was important to get as many people in the ground in the limited amount of space available. It was felt that a cemetery should be beautiful and park-like — in fact, the word "cemetery" is derived from the Greek to mean "a sleeping place," rather than a graveyard. The 174-acre Mount Auburn Rural Cemetery is important because it started a rural cemetery movement across the country.

The rural-type cemetery was intended to convey a park-like atmosphere to those interred there and visitors alike. Other cemeteries were soon to follow, including Oakwood in Syracuse, Mount Hope in Rochester and Albany Rural, as well as Weedsport Rural in 1860. In Weedsport, "God's Acre" on South Seneca Street was nearly at capacity, with no room for expansion, and it was obvious that the growing community must find a new site. A committee was formed of several town movers and shakers, including W.J. Donovan, M.C. Remington, C.C. Adams, O.W. Burritt, C.C. Caywood and S.W. Treat. At a subsequent meeting attended by many interested townspeople, articles of incorporation were drawn under the name the Weedsport Rural Cemetery Association, as they had decided to follow the lead of Mount Auburn and others. In due time, a board of directors was appointed and on July 2, 1860, it was decided to purchase the original 8.75 acres for $787.50. By 1880, it was necessary to purchase much more land, as the original areas had been to a large extent used up by "death's silent tenants" from neighboring towns and villages eager to be interred in the beautiful park-like setting of Weedsport Rural, which by now had been planted with the pines (which are now huge).