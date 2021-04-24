Randall: Tuxill trucks and more Weedsport memories

Do you recall seeing the giant Mack trucks operated by the world famous F.H. Tuxill & Son house-moving firm around town? These monster rigs were actually repurposed tank retrievers purchased as war surplus and retrofitted for the herculean task of moving buildings. They used to be parked in a vacant lot where the Kinney Drugs store is now, and when we were kids we would play in them by the hour. If you would like a trip down memory lane and to see these brutes at work, Google "Tahawus village move 1963." Tahawus was a hamlet in the Adirondacks that was owned by the National Lead Co. Residents were employees of the local lead mine and lived in the homes basically rent-free, so they didn't have any choice when the company decided to move the town to expand the mine. The Tuxill firm from Weedsport was hired for the job, and over the course of the next two years they moved 67 homes, two apartment buildings, two churches and a general store 12 miles down the road to Newcomb. This fascinating film was shot by a local resident on 8 mm and has since been redone digitally. The original is in the local history museum at Newcomb. Notice the trucks are mostly painted bright red with yellow lettering, but a couple had morphed into the more sedate dark maroon that Carl Tuxill apparently favored.