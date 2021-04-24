Randall: Tuxill trucks and more Weedsport memories

Here we go with more Weedsport stuff:
Do you recall seeing the giant Mack trucks operated by the world famous F.H. Tuxill & Son house-moving firm around town? These monster rigs were actually repurposed tank retrievers purchased as war surplus and retrofitted for the herculean task of moving buildings. They used to be parked in a vacant lot where the Kinney Drugs store is now, and when we were kids we would play in them by the hour. If you would like a trip down memory lane and to see these brutes at work, Google "Tahawus village move 1963." Tahawus was a hamlet in the Adirondacks that was owned by the National Lead Co. Residents were employees of the local lead mine and lived in the homes basically rent-free, so they didn't have any choice when the company decided to move the town to expand the mine. The Tuxill firm from Weedsport was hired for the job, and over the course of the next two years they moved 67 homes, two apartment buildings, two churches and a general store 12 miles down the road to Newcomb. This fascinating film was shot by a local resident on 8 mm and has since been redone digitally. The original is in the local history museum at Newcomb. Notice the trucks are mostly painted bright red with yellow lettering, but a couple had morphed into the more sedate dark maroon that Carl Tuxill apparently favored.
Who remembers the village clock in the Methodist church steeple? It was actually purchased by the village — not only is the clock gone, but the steeple and, for that matter, the whole church that held it is long gone from the landscape.
Who remembers the Cayuga Chief newspaper being printed in the very building where our museum is now located?
Does anyone recall going down to the New York Central Railroad station a couple of times a day to see the mailbags snatched from the trackside gantry by a hook extended from the mail car?
Did you ever enjoy the concerts held by the Weedsport Central School Adult Education Orchestra? I recall that butcher Ken Heffernan played first violin and Fran Sine played tuba, which was kind of unusual in those days for a woman.
Up the street from me, and on the other side, Fred Fellows had beautiful fields of gladioli — all houses now.
There are a few of us still around who recall when the Weedsport Fire Department operated ambulances built on "professional car" chassis — Buicks and Cadillacs. I recall how disappointing it was to drive one of the newfangled "truck bodied" rigs when they first came out.
How about the toboggan run down Science Hill, or the ice skating rink between the school on Jackson Street and the hill? For that matter, who recalls the roller skating parties in the gyms with special skates provided by the skating company that didn't mar the floor?
Does anyone recall that the Barr Building (now Purple Monkey Antiques) had a large shipping dock that took up most of the sidewalk in front of the building, and when a truck was at that dock, traffic on North Seneca Street came to a virtual standstill. After the Thruway opened this was no longer acceptable because of the increased traffic, and the dock was removed.
Does anyone recall the cast iron cat that lived on Fred and Leone Rowe's roof for decades? Speaking of animals, who remembers that Fred and Shag Hinman had a pet fox?
I could go on and on, but I'm a car nut kind of guy, and who remembers having to retard the spark manually, as I have to on my Model A, to start the engine? To fail to do so will likely result in your starter Bendix lying under the car in pieces, as the engine kicked back against the starter. I recall knowing everyone by the kind of car they drove — now they all look the same! More another time.
Denny Randall is a past president of the Old Brutus Historical Society and a member of the Weedsport Central School class of 1957.