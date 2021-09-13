Randall: Typewriters have some history in Weedsport

It never occurred to me that I would be writing a historical column on typewriters, but ...
I learned to type as a senior at Weedsport Central. I already had enough credits to graduate, but I had to fill in my schedule with something. Of the electives offered, I chose typing. I learned to type on an old cast iron open frame Underwood, whereas the better (read that as serious) students, mostly girls, had much nicer Royals or Smith-Corona machines with nice-looking sheet metal enclosures. I didn't care, I had kind of a hard touch anyway, and that old Underwood and I seemed made for each other.
During the winter, I was messing around with my dad's table saw and I learned a valuable lesson about using using power equipment while wearing gloves, as I managed to traumatically amputate the small finger of my right hand. This did nothing to improve my typing skills, and I think that business teacher Joe Abraham felt sorry for me. I may have gotten better marks with nine fingers than I would have with 10.
We have no less than 15 typewriters in our collection at the museum, surpassed only by our collection of flatirons. We have several brands, including those mentioned above, but Remington, Oliver and a couple of Barrs as well. Barr typewriters were, of course, built across the street from the museum in the building now known as Purple Monkey Antiques. During World War II they converted to the war effort and never resumed typewriter production afterward, although they did produce a myriad of consumer products for several years. I was able to purchase a new ribbon for one of the Barrs and it is fully functional. One of the Barrs is labeled "Macy's," as it was apparently built as a private label for the giant New York department store.
As it happened, I was fortunate that I chose typing as an elective course because nearly all of my 30-plus year career in manufacturing I would have to fill out reams of local, state and federal forms for various things, oftentimes in triplicate. I needn't tell anyone who ever made a mistake on one of these forms what a task it was to correct. At any rate, I had in my office for many years an old Smith-Corona manual typewriter with a wide carriage, perfectly suited for filling out forms. I got so I could index those lousy forms pretty easily just by releasing the carriage back and forth and unlocking the platen (roller) and rolling it to the correct line. It was much faster and easier than setting tabs, etc. There came a day now, also many years ago, that my boss came in and saw me filling out a form on the old manual Smith-Corona. "This is B.S." was his assessment of the situation and over my protests, I soon had a brand new IBM Selectric sitting on my desk, which was capable of doing anything except what I wanted it to in a timely fashion. Besides, I previously mentioned my hard touch and I was continuously having to correct errors — not fun on a three-part form. But I outsmarted him and hid the old S-C in a paper closet out of sight, and continued to use it.
Eventually, even the Selectric became obsolete and I was forced to go kicking and screaming doing the forms online with a computer on my desk. I soon came to love this, however, because of the one-key "backstroke" and the ease with which corrections could be made. These columns are an ongoing test of my typing skills, and I'm not sure what Lake Life Editor Dave Wilcox thinks of them when he gets my monthly copy. A few years ago I was giving a group of elementary school students a tour of the museum and when we came to the typewriter exhibit, one of them was heard to remark, "Wow, look at all these old computers." All in good time kid, all in good time.
Denny Randall is a past president of the Old Brutus Historical Society and a member of the Weedsport Central School class of 1957.