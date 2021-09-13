Randall: Typewriters have some history in Weedsport

As it happened, I was fortunate that I chose typing as an elective course because nearly all of my 30-plus year career in manufacturing I would have to fill out reams of local, state and federal forms for various things, oftentimes in triplicate. I needn't tell anyone who ever made a mistake on one of these forms what a task it was to correct. At any rate, I had in my office for many years an old Smith-Corona manual typewriter with a wide carriage, perfectly suited for filling out forms. I got so I could index those lousy forms pretty easily just by releasing the carriage back and forth and unlocking the platen (roller) and rolling it to the correct line. It was much faster and easier than setting tabs, etc. There came a day now, also many years ago, that my boss came in and saw me filling out a form on the old manual Smith-Corona. "This is B.S." was his assessment of the situation and over my protests, I soon had a brand new IBM Selectric sitting on my desk, which was capable of doing anything except what I wanted it to in a timely fashion. Besides, I previously mentioned my hard touch and I was continuously having to correct errors — not fun on a three-part form. But I outsmarted him and hid the old S-C in a paper closet out of sight, and continued to use it.