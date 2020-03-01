Randall: Vietnam memorial in Brutus coming along

Recently retired town and village Historian Jeanne Baker adds an addendum to my addendum in last month's column.
With regard to the ongoing saga of the Roy Lee/Jay Hooper meat market, she recalls that during World War II, when nearly everything was rationed to support the war effort, Roy Lee's market was the designated receiver of the very tightly rationed weekly meat shipments for the area.
During the winter, when temperatures were cold, the meat deliveries would be left outside the store near the front door if the store was not yet open. One week, after the delivery was made, which in those days were sides and quarters of beef, half hogs, crates of whole chickens, etc. (there was nothing pre-packaged at that time) another truck came along, loaded it and presumably sold it on the black market. The entire community was obliged to go "meatless" that week.
This type of overnight delivery on the "honor" system was not that unusual. I can plainly remember boxes of bread and "Ann Page" baked goods stacked on the sidewalk in front of the A & P on North Seneca Street waiting for Harry Traver to open the store and take them inside. You can imagine how long they would stay there today!
Bob Jorolemon tells me that the proposed Vietnam veterans war memorial is well underway. The huge pieces of black granite, which were mined in India, are now in Canada being polished and engraved. Work will begin on the base as soon as weather permits in the spring. An important addition to the monument's overall plan has been made: An "in memory" section will be added to the memorial. This program will honor those men and women who served in the war and later passed away as a result of their service. Anyone from Cayuga County who died subsequently from such issues as Agent Orange, PTSD suicide, Parkinson's, heart disease, cancer or diabetes would be eligible to be included.
In order to apply, visit vvmf.org/in-memory-program and fill out the simple form there. You will need the following to fill out the form: Form DD214, a copy of the death certificate and two clear photos of the honoree. When you receive notification from Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund of acceptance, merely contact Four Seasons Memorials at (315) 255-1234.
If you have further questions, contact Dave Gould, Bob Jorolemon, Tom Minicucci, Lou Patti or Nick Valenti. Never again will one generation of veterans abandon another.
When the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter No. 704 first heard vocalist Tom Collier sing "…
Denny Randall is a past president of the Old Brutus Historical Society and a member of the Weedsport Central School class of 1957.