Randall: Vietnam memorial in Brutus coming along

Recently retired town and village Historian Jeanne Baker adds an addendum to my addendum in last month's column.

With regard to the ongoing saga of the Roy Lee/Jay Hooper meat market, she recalls that during World War II, when nearly everything was rationed to support the war effort, Roy Lee's market was the designated receiver of the very tightly rationed weekly meat shipments for the area.

During the winter, when temperatures were cold, the meat deliveries would be left outside the store near the front door if the store was not yet open. One week, after the delivery was made, which in those days were sides and quarters of beef, half hogs, crates of whole chickens, etc. (there was nothing pre-packaged at that time) another truck came along, loaded it and presumably sold it on the black market. The entire community was obliged to go "meatless" that week.

This type of overnight delivery on the "honor" system was not that unusual. I can plainly remember boxes of bread and "Ann Page" baked goods stacked on the sidewalk in front of the A & P on North Seneca Street waiting for Harry Traver to open the store and take them inside. You can imagine how long they would stay there today!

