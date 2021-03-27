Randall: Weedsport brothers' waterfowl decoys a hot commodity

Make no mistake, this was a large and successful industry. In fact, of all the products built in and around Weedsport over the years, including the first Bobcat tractor, pocketbook frames, clocks, textiles, silos, chipper teeth, aquatic weed cutters, typewriters and many, many other products, none have ever attained the lasting appreciation that the Stevens brothers decoys have. They were originally carved by Harvey in a small shed referred to in their sales literature as "the factory," and sales eventually obliged him to press his brother George into the business, and ultimately his brother Fred. At busy times, other relatives and residents who had some artistic talent were involved as well. "The factory" was located at the extreme southern edge of the village on Seneca Street, near where Darlene Dolph maintains a seasonally decorated giant round hay bale. In fact, Darlene's father-in-law, Elvin Dolph, is a recognized authority on the Stevens brothers and their decoys.

Harvey first started carving and selling his decoys in about 1870, when he was 20 years old. He soon started advertising in the prestigious publication Forest and Stream, noting that his decoys were "the finest in the world." This was not an idle boast; time and the trade have proven it to be true. Alas, Harvey was to pass to his reward in 1894 at the age of 47, and he would be followed in 1905 by his brother George at age 49, both of consumption, or tuberculosis, perhaps as a result of working in that cold, drafty old shed, burning wood scraps for heat. Brother Fred had no desire to continue the business after the death of his brothers. A distant cousin, the late Eula Lamphere, told of when she was a young girl, she and the neighborhood kids would play in the old decrepit "factory" and throw finished decoy heads at each other and play baseball with them! A lot of today's collectors would have liked to been in on those games!