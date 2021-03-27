Randall: Weedsport brothers' waterfowl decoys a hot commodity

Firstly, over the nearly 20 years of writing this column, I have seldom, if ever fielded more calls and emails than I did with last month's story on Dr. Parkman and Al Hibbler. One of the callers was a member of Mrs. Parkman's family who noted that when the two doctors developed the rubella vaccine, they patented it for "general use." That is, anyone was free and clear to manufacture and use it without profit to the patent holders. In other words, they did not make a penny from this earth-shaking patent. If you knew Dr. Parkman, you would have expected no less. The other part of the column had to do with the late Al Hibbler, who had the first popular recording of "Unchained Melody" in the mid-1950s. Several people checked it out online and were impressed. Many people have done it, but none better than the blind man they called "Hib," Al Hibbler.
Periodically I write about famous or near famous people from the past in our small community. This month I'll speak of the Stevens brothers, specifically Harvey, George and Fred, as they were the ones involved in the manufacture and sale of some of the finest waterfowl decoys ever built anywhere, and despite the fact that they were carved by hand for the most part more than a hundred years ago, they are highly prized by collectors today, with a recent offering of a mallard drake on eBay commanding an opening bid of $9,000!
Make no mistake, this was a large and successful industry. In fact, of all the products built in and around Weedsport over the years, including the first Bobcat tractor, pocketbook frames, clocks, textiles, silos, chipper teeth, aquatic weed cutters, typewriters and many, many other products, none have ever attained the lasting appreciation that the Stevens brothers decoys have. They were originally carved by Harvey in a small shed referred to in their sales literature as "the factory," and sales eventually obliged him to press his brother George into the business, and ultimately his brother Fred. At busy times, other relatives and residents who had some artistic talent were involved as well. "The factory" was located at the extreme southern edge of the village on Seneca Street, near where Darlene Dolph maintains a seasonally decorated giant round hay bale. In fact, Darlene's father-in-law, Elvin Dolph, is a recognized authority on the Stevens brothers and their decoys.
Harvey first started carving and selling his decoys in about 1870, when he was 20 years old. He soon started advertising in the prestigious publication Forest and Stream, noting that his decoys were "the finest in the world." This was not an idle boast; time and the trade have proven it to be true. Alas, Harvey was to pass to his reward in 1894 at the age of 47, and he would be followed in 1905 by his brother George at age 49, both of consumption, or tuberculosis, perhaps as a result of working in that cold, drafty old shed, burning wood scraps for heat. Brother Fred had no desire to continue the business after the death of his brothers. A distant cousin, the late Eula Lamphere, told of when she was a young girl, she and the neighborhood kids would play in the old decrepit "factory" and throw finished decoy heads at each other and play baseball with them! A lot of today's collectors would have liked to been in on those games!
At the Old Brutus Historical Society Museum we have a few (less than five) of what is probably the most complete story of the Stevens decoys for sale. The book is "The Stevens Brothers: Their Lives, The Times, and Their Decoys." The author is Dr. Peter Muller.
Denny Randall is a past president of the Old Brutus Historical Society and a member of the Weedsport Central School class of 1957.