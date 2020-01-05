As I was driving around the village a few days ago, it dawned on me how little actual commerce is done in town any more. Even the tattoo parlor and vape shop have closed. I couldn't help but think of what seems like yesterday, but was really 60 years or more ago, when I was running the streets of the village, how vibrant the business section of town was.
For instance, when was the last time that you got a TV fixed? Back then, there were two TV repair shops, virtually across the street from each other. Joe Kosters ran one in the end of what has been the Old Erie Restaurant in recent years, and Jack Holihan ran a TV sales and service shop in what was to become our museum. Now, TVs are just discarded, and even that is not easy.
There were several grocery stores, among them the A&P on North Seneca Street, Tanner's IGA, Coyle's Red & White and Weedsport's first supermarket, Baran's Weedsport Market, all on East Brutus Street. Meat markets? We had at least three: Ken Heffernan on North Seneca Street, Roy Lee on South Seneca and O'Hara & Cuddy on Furnace Street. Luncheonettes included Jack & Mary's (later Hiron's) on South Seneca, O'Hara's, Edie LaPlante's and Don Atkin's Village Diner on North Seneca Street. LaPlante's was also the Greyhound bus station, where several times a day buses would drop off or take on passengers. O'Hara's was also the local Western Union office, and it was very common to sit there and all of a sudden the electric teletype machine would come to noisy life rattling out a message, which then had to be cut, pasted and delivered to someone locally.
There were several auto dealerships right in town: Clayton Miner sold Fords and Mercuries at the corner of East Brutus and South Street. Guy Lanphere sold Chevrolets where Arby's is now located, George Harris had a Buick-Pontiac dealership where the parking lot for the new brewery is located, Ralph St. John sold Dodge, Plymouth and Chrysler at the intersection of Erie Drive and West Brutus Street, Willis Hammond sold Willys on West Brutus and Roger Eidman sold Hudsons on South Seneca Street. If a new car was not in your budget, used cars could be purchased from Don Atkins on North Seneca, or Wally Goodman on Erie Drive.
Other downtown businesses included Roy Compson Jeweler, Brewster's Dry Cleaners, the Winton Shoppe, the Weedsport 5 cents to $1 store, Donetta Lansbury Gift Shop, Seger's Flower Shop, Donna Rae Beauty Salon, Barber Welding, Fult's Furniture Store, Whitman's Hardware, Geo. E. Wethey, L.P. Gas, Bill's Sporting Goods, Frank Drable Septic Service, Jean's Specialty Shop, Pysnak's Weedsport Liquor Store, D.O. Blumer coal, feed and farm supplies, Chapman Lumber Co., Ken Biss Insurance, Brutus Roller Mill, Erie Fish Fry, Weedsport Hotel, D.C & C.G. Jones Insurance, Coyle's bakery, McWethey's tire and battery shop, Tudor & Jones farm supplies and several taverns, which included Van's, The Keystone and Eddie's, all in the downtown area. We had plenty of service stations for your car, too: Bud Gauthier sold Texaco, Al Simkulet sold Shell, Roy Washington sold Richfield, Bill Saroodis sold Esso, Fancher Follett sold Cities Service and Gene Priebe sold Gulf. All of the auto dealerships also sold gas.
There were at least three barbers in town: Elvin Dolph on South Seneca Street, Fred Rowe on the four corners and Harold Morrison on Furnace Street. For amusement, you could go to the movies at Zimmer's Weedsport Theater, bowl a few games or shoot some pool next door at their recreation center. There were at least five soda fountains: Zimmer's, Hiron's, O'Hara's, LaPlante's and Atkin's. I'm sure my failing memory has missed some downtown businesses, and for that I apologize, but it's hard work getting old! Before someone takes me to task about Barber Welding not being in the business district, I assure you that it was — it was where the Presbyterian church parking lot is now!