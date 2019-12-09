After more than 25 years as historian of the village of Weedsport and town of Brutus, Jeanne Baker has decided to step down. Jeanne has been historian since shortly after returning to the village to care for her elderly mother after a successful teaching career in Maryland. It was only natural for her to assume this position, since she is the daughter of longtime Weedsport Central School principal and mayor of the village William F. Lampman. Her father was one of the founders of the Old Brutus Historical Society in the late 1960s.
Jeanne has been the workhorse of the organization for many years, doing extensive genealogical work not only for local residents, but for people from across the country whose ancestors at one time lived in the area. For many years she has decorated one of the streetside front windows of the museum monthly, and she has saved thousands and thousands of dollars obtaining grants for the museum, from copy machines to a new boiler. She is also responsible for the acquisition of the mannequins, which are the envy of other museums. She put the arm on Charles Chappell when his chain of women's wear stores in the area closed, and so it was that a truckload of nude mannequins was brought from Syracuse to the amazement of passersby.
Lately she has been beaten down, but not broken, by the loss of her husband and the chronic wasting illness of one of her daughters, but nonetheless she has soldiered on. As recently as about five years ago, she undertook a project that involved putting together a walking tour of the village and having it bound into a booklet, of which we have some for sale at the museum for not much money. This involved checking out about 85 properties in the village and writing a brief history of each! The report is accompanied by a village street map, with the noted properties identified on the map.
I quote below a couple of the properties to show you the degree of her work:
THE OSTER HOME (Bell, Wolford, Gorton), 2687 Rude Street: Once the home of General Isaac Bell, this house is a classic Federal Colonial. Because of it's location on the Auburn Road and Erie Canal, and because of General Bell's signing of documents protesting slavery, his home is considered to have been a stop on the Underground Railroad of the middle 1800s. The barn, no longer standing probably provided a hiding place for the runaway slaves. General Bell also owned property on a street to the north, which became known as Bell Street. His daughter married O. W. Burritt, a prominent merchant in the village of the late 1800s.
THE FEY HOME, 2702 Van Buren Street: This large house has a well traveled interesting history. It started it's existence in about 1840 on North Seneca Street (currently the site of the Lin Bo Chinese restaurant). That property was acquired for the purpose of building a bank and it was moved to the southwest corner of Horton and Van Buren Streets. From there it was relocated again to the opposite corner on the southeast to provide space for O. W. Burritt to build his mansion. It has been beautifully renovated and the original cupola is still on the roof.
These are just a couple of the entries to show you how complete Jeanne's attention to detail went. In an attempt to show her our gratitude for her years of devoted work in the community, a reception has been set for 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at the Brutus town office building on North Seneca Street. Refreshments will be served. Please stop in and say hi to Jeanne!
On another subject, since the Weedsport Chamber of Commerce folded, and with it Weedsport's Olde Tyme Christmas, we at the museum have been deprived of our largest attendance day of the year. Accordingly, we have for the past couple of years set up holiday displays and had special opening days for people to enjoy them. Once again this year we will present Christmas at the Museum from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, and 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. We will feature delicate wooden hand-carved arts, a huge model train layout, wonderful antique toys and dolls, and our many mannequins in winter garb! We will also be selling some handmade stilts. Come join us.