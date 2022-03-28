Randall: Weedsport museum reopens with program on 'Mighty WurliTzer'

By the time you read this, it will be old news. After a two-year hiatus, we opened our Old Brutus museum Monday evening the 21st. Since we weren't sure how the program would go after such a long layoff, we decided to go with one of our own members as the presenter, namely me. I work cheap! Some of you may know that I'm president of the Empire State Theater and Musical Instrument Museum at the state fairgrounds. I have been involved with them since 1967, and let me tell you how it came about.

In the mid-'60s, it was common for industrial and commercial concerns to have mid-level supervisory personnel attend motivational meetings, typically held monthly. Oddly, I met a gentleman from Weedsport at one of those meetings. We met at Le Moyne Manor once a month, listened to the same boring program and ate the same boring meal every month for a couple of years. I worked for Lipe-Rollway for 23 years and he was a master carver employed by Syroco. His name was Jay Lopez, and he had immigrated from Mexico many years before. Jay and his wife lived on Oakland Road. We had talked at these meetings presented by the International Management Council, and he knew of my interest in player pianos and such. We met one afternoon at the Big M and he told me he was doing some volunteer work at the old Loew's State Theater on South Salina Street in Syracuse and asked me to join him. I was interested since I had worked for the Zimmer family as projectionist at their Weedsport theater for several years. The Loew's theater had been closed for awhile and a leaky roof had damaged some of the beautiful frescos on the ceiling. Jay was working on carving replacement panels for the ceiling.

A group had gotten together and was trying to put the theater in decent enough shape so that Onondaga County would purchase it for a performing arts venue. As a note aside, they were successful and it became the Landmark Theatre.

At any rate, about the third time I went with Jay to Syracuse, he said to me, "There's even a more beautiful theater just down the street that they're going to tear down and put up a Sibley's store — let's go snoop around." Sure enough the RKO Keith's Theatre was being demolished. We couldn't get in from the front of the building on Salina Street, so we went around the block to the Clinton Street side and a group of men were working like ants in the rear of the building. They had hacked an ugly hole in the brickwork about 15 feet up on the wall and they were hoisting out parts of what I recognized as a pipe organ. I knew something about the subject because I had lived next to the Baptist church in Weedsport before I built the house on Hamilton Street and since I lived close by, the minister at the time, Wellington Hardy asked me if I would help maintain the organ, since he also knew I messed with player pianos. They were taking boxes and boxes and big pipes out of that hole in the wall with an ancient scissors lift and loading it on trucks. I asked where it was going, and they told me that they had reached an agreement with the director of the New York State Fair to install it in the Harriet May Mills Building auditorium. I fell right in with them and have been involved with the "Mighty WurliTzer" ever since. I have to be honest, looking at the boxes and boxes of "stuff" stored temporarily in the cattle barn, I didn't think it would ever make a noise again. But within a year we opened for the first concert, with longtime Loew's organist Carleton James at the console.

The reference to one of these organs being called "mighty" was by design. When you ordered one of these instruments, it was right in the contract that if it was to be mentioned in advertising on the marquee, posters, radio or anywhere else, that was how it was to be referred to. Another bit of trivia: Why is "WurliTzer" always spelled with a capital T in the center? The people at the factory in North Tonawanda felt that their instruments had far better tone than other manufacturers, thus the capital T is for tone!

Denny Randall is a past president of the Old Brutus Historical Society and a member of the Weedsport Central School class of 1957.

