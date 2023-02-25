Continuing the news of the day from the earliest Cayuga Chiefs, these articles are from the July 27, 1878 issue:

• Little Minnie Warren, sister of Lavinia, died at Fall River, Mass in childbirth. She had a normal sized 6 pound baby. Both of the beautiful tiny sisters were former residents of Bell St. in this village. Lavinia was famously married to "General Tom Thumb" and Minnie was wed to "Commodore Nutt," both affiliated with P.T. Barnum. She gave an exhibition in Weedsport last March.

• What "muzzled" the salt well near Weedsport? The brine was a great deal stronger than that of Syracuse, by chemical tests. Lack of knowledge in salt manufacturing led to nothing but a sunken well and there it remains, of no use to anyone.

• A new sidewalk has been laid on the south side of Donovan and Mack's store, speaking of which, a kerosene lamp exploded in the store last week. Little damage resulted. When oil is low, a gas forms that may explode. Strictly pure kerosene will not explode.

• Mrs. Lewis Putnam gave a "hen party" to honor Mrs. O.T. Atwood's visit to her old house Wednesday evening.

• BURGLARY! The dwelling of O.L. Gildersleeve, railroad mail agent, was entered Thursday night. Entrance was gained by prying open the shutters, the windows having been left open. A lamp was burning in the room, but Mr. and Mrs. G. both slept while the robbery took place. About $6 to $8 in money was taken and Mr. G's watch and chain, as well as other jewelry was taken between 1 and 3 a.m.

• All persons forbidden to trust my husband, Andrew P. Williams, on my account, as I will pay no debts of his contracting — Laura Williams.

• Virginia plans to send Mr. W.H.F. Lee to Congress as a tribute to the memory of his father, Gen. Robert E. Lee. Mr. E.R. Redhead and wife are sojourning for one week at the 1,000 Islands.

• The Auburn Advertiser & Cayuga Independent have resolved that The Cayuga Chief will be ignored in those papers in the future.

• Filled with hard cider, Alonzo Edee was arrested by Officer Sprague for turning his wife and daughter out of doors, etc. Police Justice Little required $1,000 bail.

• A "night blooming cereus" in the garden of Mrs. Carrie Stevens started blooming at sundown Wednesday evening.

• Peter D. Hamilton has put up a peppermint oil distillery near this village.

• And finally for this month: The M.E. Church Sunday School was refused the use of the Camp Meeting grounds for a picnic, so the children and their friends will picnic in the grove owned by Eli Hamilton, west of the village on Wednesday next.