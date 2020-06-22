Randall: Weedsport's 'Class of Lifetime' soldiers on

As I write this column it is Flag Day, so I bounded (well, make that crawled) out of bed this morning, put the 48-star flags on the Model A and did my one man parade around town as I did on Memorial Day — it just doesn't seem right to stay home.
For 62 years the Weedsport Central School Class of '57, the "Class of a Lifetime," as we like to refer to ourselves, has held a reunion in conjunction with the school alumni banquet. We still feel fortunate to live in a community where there is enough school pride to have a well-organized and active alumni association, passing out thousands of dollars every year in scholarships to deserving seniors. Unfortunately after over 100 years of holding annual banquets the association found it necessary to cancel this year's celebration because of that lousy bug, although they're still going to pass out the scholarships. Accordingly, the class of '57 have also regretfully canceled our annual get-together, although we are going to meet via ZOOM at the same time the banquet would normally be held. Small solace, but better than nothing. Over the years we have met at various classmates' homes, dined at different local restaurants and in recent years have settled on a format of renting a hall for the Friday, Saturday and Sunday of alumni weekend. We have meals catered in, attend the alumni banquet en-masse, and adjourn on Sunday with a brunch at a local restaurant. As you can imagine, it takes a bit of doing to keep it going and over the years the local committee has consisted of Connie Goodrich Bolton, of Liverpool; Judy Williams Lofft, of Port Byron; Alicia Rosecrans Procino, of Auburn; and Bruce Christopher, Burt Ward and me, who all still live in Weedsport.
The most important member of our group is Joan Spier Higham, who lives in New Port Richey, Florida. She is our webmaster, and she is a webmaster's webmaster! Included on our website is a complete directory of names, addresses, phone numbers, e-mail numbers, birthdays, etc., etc. There is also a bulletin board updated regularly noting special events, illness or anything else of note. It's also the only place other than The Old Brutus Historical Society and The Citizen archives where you may read all of the "stuff" that I have written for this column for now approaching 20 years. Hop on our website some time and see what we're up to. Just visit JoanHigham.com and you'll be there like magic. We graduated 50 classmates and regretfully there are only 37 left to soldier on, and soldier on we will. Our Flower Fund is administered by Barbara Tallman Welch from Myrtle Beach.
It seems like everything I'm interested in has been squelched, including car shows and museums. Naturally ours has been closed, along with the Ward O'Hara Agricultural Museum in Owasco. That also goes for our Auburn History Club bi-weekly meetings, the Martha Shaw monthly lecture series "Harvesting History," and the rest of the programs held at this wonderful facility. For more than 50 years I have been involved with the Empire State Theater and Musical Instrument Museum at the New York State Fairgrounds. Our whole season of theater organ concerts had to be cancelled. It's anyone's guess when the Mighty Wurlitzer will again be heard, as the state fair itself is in doubt.
I guess I've gone on about this aggravating turn of events long enough but let me close with a nod to our local fire department, who were forced to cancel their annual field days for the first time since they started having them in 1957. The money made during this event has purchased much-needed equipment over the years, including several ambulances, outright saving the taxpayers a ton of money. Please consider sending a small donation to the fire department to help make up this loss and finally, with a nod to fellow columnist Joni Lincoln, hopefully the roast beef dinner at the Spring Lake Methodist church will resume shortly. A better dinner cannot be bought at any price anywhere.
More next month ...
Denny Randall is a past president of the Old Brutus Historical Society and a member of the Weedsport Central School class of 1957.
