Randall: Weedsport's 'Class of Lifetime' soldiers on

For 62 years the Weedsport Central School Class of '57, the "Class of a Lifetime," as we like to refer to ourselves, has held a reunion in conjunction with the school alumni banquet. We still feel fortunate to live in a community where there is enough school pride to have a well-organized and active alumni association, passing out thousands of dollars every year in scholarships to deserving seniors. Unfortunately after over 100 years of holding annual banquets the association found it necessary to cancel this year's celebration because of that lousy bug, although they're still going to pass out the scholarships. Accordingly, the class of '57 have also regretfully canceled our annual get-together, although we are going to meet via ZOOM at the same time the banquet would normally be held. Small solace, but better than nothing. Over the years we have met at various classmates' homes, dined at different local restaurants and in recent years have settled on a format of renting a hall for the Friday, Saturday and Sunday of alumni weekend. We have meals catered in, attend the alumni banquet en-masse, and adjourn on Sunday with a brunch at a local restaurant. As you can imagine, it takes a bit of doing to keep it going and over the years the local committee has consisted of Connie Goodrich Bolton, of Liverpool; Judy Williams Lofft, of Port Byron; Alicia Rosecrans Procino, of Auburn; and Bruce Christopher, Burt Ward and me, who all still live in Weedsport.