Randall: What are your Weedsport-area memories?

Continuing the theme from last month's column:
Does anyone recall the large cypress water tank that used to be on the roof of the now Purple Monkey building? The tank was a left over from when the building was a textile mill, which had previously burned with a large insurance pay out to the owner. When the plant was rebuilt, the insurers insisted that it be equipped with a sprinkler system, almost unheard of at that time, especially in a small community like Weedsport, whose water system was no where near robust enough to operate a sprinkler system, thus the water tank, on the roof, feeding water through gravity to any open sprinkler head. This concept is still used today in areas of marginal water flow in case of fire, although today the tank is generally on the ground and aided by a large diesel, or electric pump.
Does anyone remember George Wethey's propane dock on Erie Drive? How about the Socony Vacuum tank farm behind the Riverview Hotel? Dan Fisher used to deliver Mobil products from there to service stations in the area using an old Autocar tank truck, which was later donated to the Weedsport Fire Department and served as their first tank truck until 1962. Who can think back about being sent to the office in school for some infraction, or other and being made to crank the Ditto machine, producing tests and the like? The Ditto machine ( spirit duplicator) used stencils which had to be typed, inserted into the machine and then cranked, producing purple copies, and usually purple hands and clothes. For that matter who recalls that the better typewriters of the day had three positions for ribbon selection —black, red and blank? The blank produced no print but was for the purpose of cutting the above mentioned stencils for Ditto machines, Addressographs, etc.
Does anyone remember when you wanted to call the village police department, you dialed their number which caused a red light over the call box on the four corners to flash and an officer driving by, or walking a beat could take the call? Yes, the village officers did walk a beat, religiously checking all businesses for unlocked doors or suspicious activity. Speaking of police do you remember that when Bill Humphrey was police chief, he drove a very fast Hudson Wasp? He was also our school bus driver and occasionally when we missed the bus, he would come back and pick us up with the Hudson. We lived for those days!
Who recalls the village owning a pair of Whitman & Robinson's Bobcat tractors, the original Bobcat? The village used them for many things. One was fitted with a V plow for plowing sidewalks, the other had a large snow blower mounted on it for snow removal in the downtown area in the winter. During the better weather they were used for general construction and one towed a large orchard sprayer around the village for mosquito control, even going into wooded areas and backyards. Does anyone except me (a Mopar man) recall that all Chrysler products' left side wheels had left hand threads on the lug nuts? Not only that, if you were changing a tire on any Chrysler product you had to be very careful not to get a finger between the tire bead and the rim as they had what they called a safety bead which, as you aired up the tire, would snap into place with great force.
Who remembers that the area around where I live on Hamilton Street was called "Teachers Row" because of all the school teachers living here? How about the upper part of Bonta Bridge Road being called Berry Hump Road after John DeWispelier's Berry farm?
More another time.
Denny Randall is a past president of the Old Brutus Historical Society and a member of the Weedsport Central School class of 1957.