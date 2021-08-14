Randall: What are your Weedsport-area memories?

Does anyone recall the large cypress water tank that used to be on the roof of the now Purple Monkey building? The tank was a left over from when the building was a textile mill, which had previously burned with a large insurance pay out to the owner. When the plant was rebuilt, the insurers insisted that it be equipped with a sprinkler system, almost unheard of at that time, especially in a small community like Weedsport, whose water system was no where near robust enough to operate a sprinkler system, thus the water tank, on the roof, feeding water through gravity to any open sprinkler head. This concept is still used today in areas of marginal water flow in case of fire, although today the tank is generally on the ground and aided by a large diesel, or electric pump.

Does anyone remember George Wethey's propane dock on Erie Drive? How about the Socony Vacuum tank farm behind the Riverview Hotel? Dan Fisher used to deliver Mobil products from there to service stations in the area using an old Autocar tank truck, which was later donated to the Weedsport Fire Department and served as their first tank truck until 1962. Who can think back about being sent to the office in school for some infraction, or other and being made to crank the Ditto machine, producing tests and the like? The Ditto machine ( spirit duplicator) used stencils which had to be typed, inserted into the machine and then cranked, producing purple copies, and usually purple hands and clothes. For that matter who recalls that the better typewriters of the day had three positions for ribbon selection —black, red and blank? The blank produced no print but was for the purpose of cutting the above mentioned stencils for Ditto machines, Addressographs, etc.