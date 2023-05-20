As we approach Memorial Day, I have decided to venture beyond Weedsport and write about a tradition that everyone is aware of, but few know the story behind it. I refer to the red poppies traditionally worn on Memorial Day and sold by American Legion Auxiliary members to commemorate the day and earn money for worthy Legion causes. It is appropriate that the ladies of the Legion do this, and I'll tell you why.

In 1915, Canadian surgeon Lt. Col. John McCrae, while walking through a military cemetery in Belgium where he had just buried one of his best friends, was moved to write a poem upon seeing the profusion of red European poppies springing up between the crosses. He penned the following lines which many are somewhat familiar with:

In Flanders Fields, the poppies grow

Between the crosses, row on row,

That mark our place, while in the sky

The larks still bravely singing fly

Unheard, amid the guns below.

We are the dead, short days ago

We lived, felt dawns, saw sunsets glow,

Loved and were loved — but now we lie

In Flanders Fields.

Take up our quarrel with the foe!

To you, from falling hands we throw

The torch, be yours to bear it high

If ye break faith with us who die

We shall not sleep, tho' poppies blow

In Flanders Fields.

By the time it was published in 1918, Col. McCrae was himself dead of pneumonia. Moira Michael, a professor at the University of Georgia, wanted to do something for the war effort, but she was too old for the Nurse Corps, so she took a leave of absence and went to New York City and joined a similar group of YWCA members assisting returning injured GIs. While there, she happened to pick up a copy of Ladies' Home Journal, and it contained a copy of McCrae's poem. It so inspired her, she wrote her own poem in response:

Oh! you who sleep in Flander's Fields,

Sleep sweet — to rise anew

We caught the torch you threw

And holding high, we keep the faith

With all who died.

We cherish too, the poppy red

That grow on fields where valor led

It seems to signal to the skies

That blood of heroes never dies,

But lends a lustre to the red

Of the flowers that bloom above the dead

In Flanders Fields

And now the torch and poppy red

We wear in honor of our dead

Fear not that you have died for naught

We'll teach the lesson ye have wrought

In Flanders Fields.

More than 50 composers, including John Philip Sousa, wrote music for McCrae's poem, but Moira Michael was the one responsible for the universal recognition of the red poppy. Indeed, she became known as the "Poppy Lady" and successfully lobbied American Legion Auxiliaries and other ladies' organizations around the world to adopt the poppy tradition, and now, more than 100 years later, we still proudly wear a red poppy on Memorial Day, thanks to a Canadian war surgeon and an elderly lady college professor from Georgia. Moira Michael passed away in 1944. At her services, her coffin was covered with red poppies. Still today in the U.S., Canada, England, Belgium, France, New Zealand and other countries, the poppy is worn to continue her tradition.

Thanks to Karen Walters, who sells poppies for the Skaneateles American Legion Auxiliary, for suggesting this topic.