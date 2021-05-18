Red Cross: 140 years of saving lives, giving hope

Spring is in bloom here in Cayuga County, and we are marking a number of important milestones as we move away from the winter months.
The weather is getting warmer, things are beginning to open up across the country, and on May 21, the American Red Cross will mark a significant and historic milestone: 140 years of our lifesaving mission.
The anniversary has a particularly significant meaning to the Red Cross of Western New York, as the very first chapter in the United States was founded by Clara Barton in 1881 right here within our region in Dansville.
Within a month of its creation, Clara Barton and the 50 volunteers who made up what is now known as the Clara Barton Chapter No. 1 set to work providing help and hope to thousands displaced by disastrous floods in Michigan.
A lot has changed since those early days in Dansville, but our mission to alleviate human suffering has not.
Today, people within our 27-county footprint and beyond continue to work together to serve and give hope during life’s emergencies. This commitment has always been at the heart of what we do. Our proud workforce of dedicated volunteers, generous donors and partners unite from all backgrounds — whether it's to provide assistance when coping with a disaster, a medical emergency or the sacrifices of military life.
Throughout our history and even now in the face of a global pandemic, Red Cross volunteers continue to step up and adapt in the face of change. Having laid the groundwork for future generations — including Dr. Charles Drew, who pioneered the framework for the nation’s first blood program through the Red Cross — Clara Barton’s legacy of delivering aid quickly and helping families has only become more resilient.
Today, the Red Cross supplies 40% of the nation’s blood for patients with life-threatening conditions. And in the wake of a global pandemic, our work has not stopped. Upon the emergence of COVID-19 last year, the Red Cross supported a new program to provide convalescent plasma to treat the most seriously ill COVID-19 patients, as well as programming to test for COVID-19 antibodies so blood donors could learn if they may have been exposed.
From sewing and distributing face masks for military and medical frontline workers, to supporting those in need during a billion-dollar disaster season across the country, our volunteers continue to step up. Day in and day out, they are meeting the demand for our services as more and more families deal with the impacts of storms, home fires and floods.
While we can’t stop emergencies from happening, we can help to ensure that families never have to face them alone. As we continue to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, we ask that you join us in marking this historic milestone by helping us to honor the legacy of Clara Barton and all that she envisioned more than one century ago, and help to guide the way for the next generation:
Donate: Donate to support our lifesaving mission at redcross.org. A gift of any size makes a difference
Volunteer: Visit redcross.org/volunteertoday to review our most-needed positions, including virtual opportunities.
Give blood: If you’re healthy and feeling well, please make an appointment at redcrossblood.org to give blood or platelets. Your donation can make a lifesaving difference for a patient in need.
Take a class: Sign up to take a CPR and first aid class, so you can be prepared for an emergency, at redcross.org/takeaclass. Provisional certification courses let you go through the online content now and then complete an in-person skills test within one year.
Meg Rossman is regional communications manager for the American Red Cross Western New York Region. For more information, call (315) 234-2200 or visit redcross.org.