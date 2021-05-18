Red Cross: 140 years of saving lives, giving hope

Throughout our history and even now in the face of a global pandemic, Red Cross volunteers continue to step up and adapt in the face of change. Having laid the groundwork for future generations — including Dr. Charles Drew, who pioneered the framework for the nation’s first blood program through the Red Cross — Clara Barton’s legacy of delivering aid quickly and helping families has only become more resilient.

Today, the Red Cross supplies 40% of the nation’s blood for patients with life-threatening conditions. And in the wake of a global pandemic, our work has not stopped. Upon the emergence of COVID-19 last year, the Red Cross supported a new program to provide convalescent plasma to treat the most seriously ill COVID-19 patients, as well as programming to test for COVID-19 antibodies so blood donors could learn if they may have been exposed.

From sewing and distributing face masks for military and medical frontline workers, to supporting those in need during a billion-dollar disaster season across the country, our volunteers continue to step up. Day in and day out, they are meeting the demand for our services as more and more families deal with the impacts of storms, home fires and floods.